GALANTIS Releases Synthpop Remake of Feist's '1234'

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Swedish producer, DJ and artist GALANTIS (aka Christian 'Bloodshy' Karlsson) has released a synthpop remake of Feist's '1234' as the latest single from his upcoming EP The Devil's Tax Return: Vol 1. The track is out today, September 9.

Almost two decades ago, Canadian singer-songwriter Feist charmed listeners with her infectious song '1234.' The youthful track helped define an era for Karlsson, and he now takes the song into his own accord for his latest single from the project due later this fall. Galantis' driving synthpop take on Feist's '1234' reworks her breakout hit, which he picked for The Devil's Tax Return because its original is one he feels deserves more love from today's crowd.

Listen to '1234' here.

Volume 1 of The Devil's Tax Return — set for release October 16 on Ninja Tune imprint Counter Records — encompasses reworks of six songs, including previously released singles 'Do You Mind,' 'Stay Alive' and 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' that soundtracked Karlsson's era at the time he started Miike Snow. Each represents a freedom of expression he was tasting for the first time and a challenge to the formulaic song structures expected from his litany of pop radio hits.

Galantis' '1234' follows his latest singles, a remake of Frankie Valli's 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You,' 'Stay Alive' (a melancholy take on Jose Gonzales) and 'Do You Mind' (which sees the artist breathe new life into Paleface ft. Kyla's 2007 UK bassline/R&B classic). These songs introduce a new chapter for Galantis with The Devil's Tax Return, a project that encompasses reimagined takes on works from a wide span of artists beyond Frankie Valli, Jose Gonzalez and Kyla, with The Killers to Feist and War On Drugs.

Tracklist

1. Stay Alive

2. Do You Mind

3. Can't Take My Eyes Off You

4. When You Were Young

5. 1234

6. Red Eyes

Alongside the new music, Galantis just completed festival sets at Electric Forest and VELD, in addition to the San Francisco and Chicago editions of MIDSOMMAR, his event symbolizing friendship, new beginnings and life in full bloom. The celebration is set to continue in New York City and Denver this fall, with other upcoming dates including shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Portland and more dates to be announced soon.

Tour Dates

Sept 11 - MIDSOMMAR - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept 12 - MIDSOMMAR - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct 16 - REALM - Portland, OR

Oct 17 - MIDSOMMAR - Denver, CO @ The Junkyard

Oct 30 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 31 - Escape: Psycho Circus - San Bernardino, CA

Nov 1 - Festival Internacional Santa Lucía - Monterrey, Mexico

Presave Galantis & The Devil's Tax Return: Volume 1.

About Galantis

Galantis is the dance music project of Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, and a member of Miike Snow), who has been at the helm of the project since its debut at the 2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. With a career spanning more than two decades and touching a wealth of genres, including punk-rock, hip-hop and pop, his musical genius has led to collaborations alongside some of the industry's most iconic names, including Madonna and Britney Spears. Notably, he co-wrote and produced Britney's hit 'Toxic,' which earned a GRAMMY Award for Best Dance Recording.

His RIAA gold-certified debut album Pharmacy reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance album chart on the strength of platinum-certified single 'Peanut Butter Jelly' and 3x platinum certified smash 'Runaway (U & I)' — the latter of which has recently hit one billion streams on Spotify, alongside a GRAMMY nomination for 'Best Dance Recording' — while 2017's sophomore album The Aviary (featuring 2x platinum-certified single 'No Money,' which also boasts one billion Spotify streams) saw a top 10 debut in 23 countries.

The third Galantis album, 2020's Church, featured the chart-topping gold-certified single 'Faith' with country music icon Dolly Parton, which saw a #1 debut on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Chart before quickly reaching #1 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart where it remained for 5 weeks. Gold-certified collaborative single 'Heartbreak Anthem' with David Guetta & Little Mix proved a global sensation, spending 10 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 chart and 13 consecutive weeks in the top 10 on the UK Official Chart. Galantis followed up with Rx, featuring pop banger 'Lighter' with Guetta and 5 Seconds of Summer, which landed No. 1 on the US Dance Radio chart.

Look for his next project The Devil's Tax Return to arrive October 2026, his most personal work to date. This cycle kicked off with 'Stay Alive,' an intricate and emotional piece of production that takes something familiar and transforms it into something entirely his own. The Devil's Tax Return marks a brand new chapter with tons of new music to be released over summer 2026. Today, the heavy-hitter has received over 11 billion cumulative worldwide streams and over 5 billion video views as the Swedish-born artist continues to evolve and shatter through the boundaries in a way that only Galantis can.

Photo Credit: Fredrik Egerstrand



Photo Credit: Fredrik Egerstrand

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