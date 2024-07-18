Steven Bamidele Shares 'Summing Up: Loose Ends'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie-soul artist and producer Steven Bamidele has released a 3-track single, “Summing Up: Loose Ends”. The release includes focus track “Reckoner”, “Head Down (Acoustic)” and “Kaleidoscope feat. Scarlett Fae (Fybe:One Remix)”.

“Reckoner” sees Steven Bamidele deliver a hauntingly beautiful cover of the Radiohead track, taken from the seminal ‘In Rainbows’ LP. “It’s my favourite album of all time,” Steven adds, “I was inspired by Lianne La Havas’ cover of “Weird Fishes” from the same album and decided to try my own”. The stripped-back “Head Down (Acoustic)” highlights a moodier and more melancholic side to Steven’s personal songwriting. These stand in contrast to “Kaleidoscope feat. Scarlett Fae (Fybe:One Remix)”; a rework which came about after the labelmates met at Love Supreme festival, delivering a shuffling, melodic house remix for the earnest love song.

“Loose Ends” follows Steven Bamidele’s debut album ‘Summing Up’ and subsequent remixes, “Throw It All Away (Jamie 3:26 & Danou P Remix)” and, “No One Said (edbl remix)”. The album is a deeply personal project that has seen Steven using lyrical exploration as a form of self-therapy, often unpicking themes of racial identity, family, and self-reflection.

The album features acclaimed singles “Kaleidoscope feat. Scarlett Fae” and “Dark Sense Of Humor (Farfisa)”, as well as “Sitting In The Dark" and “Head Down”, each complemented by music videos that throw light on Steven’s narrative story. The album is a deeply personal project that has seen Steven using lyrical exploration as a form of self-therapy, often unpicking themes of racial identity, family, and self-reflection.

The remixes, which garnered support from New Music Fix (BBC 6Music), Stereofox, and Just Dropped (Spotify) accompanied a string of tour dates in Bristol, Brighton and Dublin, with a standout headline performance at the iconic Pizza Express Live in Soho. Steven will be on the road again this year, with live dates at Jazz:Refreshed @ 91 Living Room, London and A’DAM Tower, Amsterdam, alongside festival performances at Love Supreme, We Out Here and Shambala.

‘Summing Up’ has seen tremendous support from the likes of Jamie Cullum (The Jazz Show, BBC Radio 2), Tony Minvielle (Jazz FM), Casskidd (BBC 1Xtra), Don Letts (BBC 6Music) and the album was selected as FIP's album of the month. Album tracks were playlisted on Spotify: BUTTER, Lowkey, New Music Friday UK and Apple Music: Brown Sugar, New Latitudes, New in R&B, while Steven also graced the cover of TIDAL's R&B: Rising.

CATCH STEVEN LIVE:

14.07 A'DAM IN CONCERT

17.08 WE OUT HERE

24.08 SHAMBALA

27.10 DOME STUDIO, BRIGHTON

TRACKLIST:

1. Reckoner

2. Head Down (Acoustic)

3. Kaleidoscope feat. Scarlett Fae (Fybe:One Remix)

Photo Credit: Nelson Autefault

Comments