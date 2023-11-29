Steven Bamidele Fuses Genuine Emotions & Feel-Good Vibes With Edbl Remix

Neo-soul artist and producer Steven Bamidele follows his debut album ‘Summing Up' with a contrasting remix of “No One Said” from singer-songwriter, producer and guitarist, edbl (pronounced ed-bluh).

Steven Bamidele will be performing at The Folklore Rooms in Brighton on the 5th December 2023.

Released earlier this year, ‘Summing Up' features acclaimed singles “Kaleidoscope feat. Scarlett Fae” and “Dark Sense Of Humor (Farfisa)”. As well as “Sitting In The Dark" and “Head Down” each complemented by music videos that throw light on Steven's narrative.

The album has seen tremendous support for an array of tracks from the likes of Jamie Cullum (The Jazz Show, BBC Radio 2), Tony Minvielle (Jazz FM), Casskidd (BBC 1Xtra), Don Letts (BBC 6Music) and the album was featured as FIP's "Sélection FIP" album of the month in September. Album tracks were playlisted on Spotify: BUTTER, Lowkey, New Music Friday UK and Apple Music: Brown Sugar, New Latitudes, New in R&B, while Steven also graced the cover of TIDAL's R&B: Rising.

“No One Said” originally emerged from a place of vulnerability and uncertainty about the future, reflecting the authentic emotions that Steven brings to his craft. edbl infuses the track with a fresh perspective, creating a unique contrast between the two artists' styles. Celebrated for his ability to create feel-good music, edbl seamlessly blends hip-hop tempos with soulful vibes. His remix of “No One Said” showcases his unique approach, adding a refreshing twist to the track.

Steven Bamidele shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "I've been a fan of edbl for the last few years. His sound is really fun and uplifting and I appreciate his collaborative spirit. It's awesome to have him on board for this remix. “No One Said” was written from a place of anxiety and uncertainty about the future, which I think can be felt in the lyrics. I love that to contrast that, Ed's remix feels chilled and unbothered by life's challenges. It makes the line ‘No one said we couldn't run away' feel re-contextualised in a positive way."

In response to the remix, edbl expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I love doing remixes as it's a totally different approach to creation than usual and when a track is as great as “No One Said” is in its original form, it makes my job an absolute pleasure. I loved the track as soon as I heard it and quickly picked up a guitar and started my version when I was sent the vocal. Super happy with how it's come out!"

Ed Black, known as edbl, has already released music with over 50 artists, with a sound reminiscent of early Tom Misch, characterised by feel-good music rooted in hip-hop tempos, influenced by the likes of J Dilla. He's gaining recognition with spins on BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 2, and his independent label, edbl recordings, has amassed over 500,000 monthly Spotify listeners and 65 million streams. edbl's strength lies in his organic collaborations, which are integral to his musical ethos.

“No One Said (edbl Remix)” is an exciting testament to the versatility of both Steven Bamidele and edbl as artists, highlighting their ability to reimagine and reinterpret a beloved track while staying true to their unique artistic styles.