Steve Poltz Announces North American Tour Dates

Veteran troubadour Steve Poltz has announced a series of upcoming live dates. The North American headline run kicks off with a very special album release party celebrating the arrival of his eagerly awaited new LP, Stardust & Satellites, set for Nashville, TN's City Winery on February 22, and then continues into mid-March.

Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 10 am (local); additional dates will be announced soon. In addition, an eagerly awaited winter-run alongside The Wood Brothers begins January 25 at the Kodak Center in Rochester, NY. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

Poltz's 14th solo album and first new LP in more than two years, Stardust & Satellites via Red House Records on Friday, February 18; pre-orders (and an exclusive line of new merch) are available now. Produced by Oliver Wood and Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, the album includes the disarmingly moving first single, "Conveyor Belt," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Hailed by American Songwriter for "his unhinged live performances, incredible way with a comedic lyric and ability to spin a ripping tale," Steve Poltz has spent more than three decades as a singer-songwriter-performer of the first order, earning international applause and fans around the world with his inspired brand of rockin' countrified folk Americana. Having first made his bones as frontman for underground legends The Rugburns, the Halifax, NS-born tunesmith has established a critically lauded solo catalog while also collaborating with such diverse artists as Jewel - an ongoing creative partnership that includes co-writing the RIAA platinum-certified #1 hit, "You Were Meant For Me" - and GRAMMY® Award-winning bluegrass phenom Billy Strings, to name but a few.

An exuberant, thoughtful batch of songs that celebrate life in all of its stages, Stardust & Satellites came to fruition last year as a result of one of those serendipitous situations created by the pandemic. Poltz, an irrepressible road dog and performance junkie who regularly spends more than 300 nights on the road each year should've been on tour in 2020. Esteemed Nashville roots rockers The Wood Brothers (Chris Wood being a former neighbor to Steve), also should've been on tour. Stuck in Nashville, Steve often joined the Wood Brothers for outdoor socially distant hangs, and, on a whim, decided to record one song with the band's Oliver Wood and Jano Rix.

The trio cut a song called "Frenemy," a wistful, "keep your friends close and your enemies even closer" song that made it clear to all involved that they'd stumbled onto something special. With no studio clock ticking, no schedule or deadlines to meet, the companionship and ability to collaborate with like-minded musicians added a joyful diversion to what was a boring-ass year. Musically, the sky was the limit, and the group of musicians and friends embarked on a musical experience that found cast and crew reaching toward the stratosphere with Stardust & Satellites.

Tour Dates

JANUARY

25 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center *

26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

28 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre *

29 - Portland, ME - State Theatre *

30 - Plattsburgh, NY - Strand Theatre for the Arts *

31 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre *

FEBRUARY

2 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia *

4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston *

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

18 - Solana Beach, CA - 13th Annual 50th Birthday Bash @ Belly Up Tavern †

19 - Solana Beach, CA - 13th Annual 50th Birthday Bash @ Belly Up Tavern ††

22 - Nashville, TN - City Winery (Stardust & Satellites Album Release Party)

24-26 - Kansas City, MO - Folk Alliance International **

MARCH

1 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

2 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

5 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

9 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

10 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground

11 - Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Friends HC's

MAY

17-21 - Joshua Tree, CA - BaHOOTenzie Folk Fest + SongSchool

@ Joshua Tree Music Festival **

26-29 - Grass Valley, CA - Strawberry Music Festival **

* w/The Wood Brothers

** Festival Appearance

† w/special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan

†† w/ The Rugburns & special guests Oliver Wood and Lindsay Lou