Steve Lacy of The Internet to Release APOLLO XXI 5/24 via 3QTR

May. 15, 2019  

Steve Lacy of The Internet to Release APOLLO XXI 5/24 via 3QTR

Steve Lacy -- best known as the guitarist of space-soul band THE INTERNET - will release his debut solo album, Apollo XXI, on May 24th via 3QTR. One of the most eagerly-awaited debuts in years, Steve has also launched his website which features exclusive merch and a shareable Steve Lacy AR figurine.

Lacy recently released a taste of Apollo XXI in the form of "'N Side," with the New York Times saying the song "is a narcotically mellow inversion of casually strutting 1970s R&B. On the one hand, it's about yearning, with Lacy's vocals aquatically damp; but on the other, Lacy is far too at ease - far too chill - to really break a sweat."

Lacy is currently one of four covers for the current 'Voice of a Generation' issue of i-D alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg and models Nathan Westling and Ugbad Abdi. Read the exclusive interview HERE.

In addition to his work with THE INTERNET, Lacy has previously collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Vampire Weekend, J. Cole, Solange, Blood Orange, and more.



Related Articles View More Music Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Presents Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with the ASCAP Vanguard Award
  • Lisa Dawn Miller Releases Power Ballad 'Whenever You Find Yourself'
  • Justin Kemp Band Releases Official Music Video
  • Justine Blazer Announces New Podcast
  • SRH Fest Comes to Huntington Beach This August
  • Monterey Jazz Festival And California Jazz Conservatory Launch Long-Term Collaborative Program

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup