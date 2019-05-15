Steve Lacy of The Internet to Release APOLLO XXI 5/24 via 3QTR

Steve Lacy -- best known as the guitarist of space-soul band THE INTERNET - will release his debut solo album, Apollo XXI, on May 24th via 3QTR. One of the most eagerly-awaited debuts in years, Steve has also launched his website which features exclusive merch and a shareable Steve Lacy AR figurine.

Lacy recently released a taste of Apollo XXI in the form of "'N Side," with the New York Times saying the song "is a narcotically mellow inversion of casually strutting 1970s R&B. On the one hand, it's about yearning, with Lacy's vocals aquatically damp; but on the other, Lacy is far too at ease - far too chill - to really break a sweat."

Lacy is currently one of four covers for the current 'Voice of a Generation' issue of i-D alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg and models Nathan Westling and Ugbad Abdi. Read the exclusive interview HERE.

In addition to his work with THE INTERNET, Lacy has previously collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Vampire Weekend, J. Cole, Solange, Blood Orange, and more.





