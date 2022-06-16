Steve Lacy Releases 'Mercury' Previewing Sophomore Album

Steve Lacy has released his first new song since 2019 today. Entitled "Mercury," the track was written, performed, and produced by Lacy.

The song delves across the breadth of Steve Lacy's musical psyche from 60s Brazilian bossa nova to 70s funk, all stamped with Steve's uniquely modern twist on Pop and R&B. "Mercury" arrives on the heels of the platinum certification of his song "Dark Red," and a Coachella run with a hometown LA show in-between that sold out in minutes.

"Mercury" is the first taste of Steve Lacy's sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which will be released this summer. It is also his first release with his new label home RCA Records.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Alan Lear