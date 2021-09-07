Stereophonics Announce New Album 'Oochya!'

Stereophonics have returned with "Hanging On Your Hinges." The song is the first to be unveiled from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022 via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd.

As the band celebrate their 25th year, "Hanging On Your Hinges" is a gloriously unshackled palette cleanser for fans ahead of the multifaceted "Oochya!". With distorted question-and-answer vocals and scuzzed-up guitars, it's a song that harks back to some of the band's loudest moments, drawing on Kelly Jones' love of garage rock. After 18 months of lockdown, "Hanging On Your Hinges" is an optimistic yet defiant howl as the band get back to doing what they do best.

Oochya! follows Stereophonics' previous album, Kind, which went to Number One in the UK album charts in 2019, outselling nearest competitor Kanye West by over 10,000 copies. It became the band's 7th UK Number One album in the process. The release of Oochya! will also see the Welsh rockers return to the road for what's sure to be another eagerly anticipated sold out UK Arena tour. Kicking off at Manchester Arena on March 18, 2022, the 11-date tour reaches The O2 London on April 1 and culminates at The Birmingham Resorts World Arena on April 2.

Stereophonics also return to Wales for a very special show "We'll Keep A Welcome" on Saturday, December 18, 2021, as they headline the Cardiff Principality Stadium with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Having previously headlined the stadium in 2001 and 2003, the band return in 2021 for a special end-of-year celebration and a show that's not to be missed.

Watch the music video for "Hanging On Your Hinges" below: