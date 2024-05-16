Stephen Sanchez Releases New Song 'Baby Blue Bathing Suit'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez has dropped a new song, “Baby Blue Bathing Suit.”

The single was written by Stephen Sanchez, Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan) and Amy Allen (Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Sabrina Carpenter) and was inspired by the music of The Beach Boys. As with the legendary band’s music, “Baby Blue Bathing Suit” is rife with irresistible hooks that transport listeners to a world of surf, sand, and an endless summer. The song will be included on The Beach Boys: Music From The Documentary (Capitol/UMe), the official soundtrack for the forthcoming documentary The Beach Boys being released on Disney + on May 24.

Stephen Sanchez says: “I was floored when The Beach Boys’ team reached out to me about being featured on the film’s soundtrack - it’s truly an honor to be a part of this project and I have so much respect for the band and their musical legacy. Endless Summer was one of the first vinyls my Grandpa gave me as a kid. Recording the song was equally incredible - I got to work with Dan Nigro and Amy Allen to write the track, and I recorded the vocals when I was in London at the iconic Abbey Road Studios. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

Dan Nigro Says: “I would not be the songwriter I am today if it weren’t for The Beach Boys. Being asked to write this song for the documentary is honestly a dream come true.”

Amy Allen says: “The Beach Boys inspired me from the first time my dad put on the Pet Sounds CD in the car when I was 8 years old, and still inspire me today as I continue to learn from their chord progressions, intricate harmonies, and their timeless songwriting in general. The impact The Beach Boys have had on pop music is truly remarkable and unparalleled and I feel very beyond grateful to have made this song in their honor with Dan and Stephen.”

Since the release of his 4x-platinum smash, “Until I Found You,” Stephen has amassed a loyal following thanks to his signature blend of nostalgia and modern production. His September 2023 certified gold debut album, Angel Face, impressed fans and critics alike – American Songwriter wrote, “His retro-inspired musicality makes him one of the most unique acts of 2023 – not to mention one that is hard to forget,” while Billboard praised the album as “lyrically and sonically captivating, rooted in bluesy rock and ballads — and sounds from a different era entirely, proving that Sanchez too could be poised to stand the test of time." Last month, Stephen followed up with Angel Face (Club Deluxe) and announced a major international headlining tour that kicks off this summer, coming after last year’s sold out global tour.

About The Beach Boys:

The Beach Boys, which streams on Disney+ beginning May 24, 2024, is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come.

The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monae, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. Viewers will also hear from the group’s Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar. A Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures Production, The Beach Boys is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monroe. The film is produced by Frank Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Aly Parker, with Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy serving as executive producers.

This Memorial Day Weekend, The Beach Boys begins streaming exclusively on Disney+.

More on Stephen Sanchez

Stephen Sanchez has materialized at the forefront of popular culture with a sound that’s as timeless as it is necessary for the times. It’s easy to sway into the embrace of his breezy baritone stylings, warm guitar phrasing, and untouchable charisma. His music is also an eternal bright spot illuminated by a belief that the kind of romance and love we used to see on the silver screen is still possible. Barely in his twenties, the singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer has already enchanted audiences everywhere. In September 2023, Stephen Sanchez released his highly-anticipated debut album, Angel Face, via Mercury/Republic Records, which was recently certified gold. His breakout single “Until I Found You” went multi platinum, vaulted into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, and generated over 2 billion streams powered by the original, piano version, and duet with gold-certified pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold. Most recently, the track became RIAA 4x Platinum Certified. He delivered much talked-about performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and his performance of the track was also nominated for PUSH Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Stephen has sold out successive headline tours and earned acclaim from Billboard, Consequence, and more. He was even invited by Sir Elton John to perform “Until I Found You” at Elton’s last show ever headlining Glastonbury ‘23. Now, Stephen has released Angel Face’s highly anticipated follow-up, Angel Face (Club Deluxe), which includes stunning new single, “The Other Side,” and announced a summer/fall international headline tour.

Photo Credit: Caity Krone

Comments