Stephen Marley Goes Back on the Road in 2021

Commencing in Redway, CA on August 26th, 2021, the eight-time GRAMMY-winning musician Stephen Marley will kick off his 20+ city Babylon By Bus Tour. Cementing his iconic status while proudly carrying on the Marley legacy, Stephen aptly titled his tour after his father Bob Marley and The Wailers' iconic 1978 live album. The headlining tour spans the United States' Pacific Coast, Southwest, The Rocky Mountains, Midwest and Southeast region, wrapping in Asheville, NC on September, 26, 2021.

Stephen will perform with his band, playing a mixture of his own hits covering his illustrious 40+ year career and revitalizing some of his father's iconic catalog.

In 2020, Bob Marley would've turned 75-years-old. The Marley family honored this celebration virtually during the pandemic, but as a continuation Stephen will join his brother Ziggy for a special tribute concert at the Beachlife Music Festival in Redondo Beach, CA on Sun. Sept 12, 2021.

Also as part of the Babylon By Bus 2021 Tour, a dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Ghetto Youths Foundation, the non-profit organization founded by Stephen, Damian and Julian Marley to provide aid, assistance, resources and opportunity to communities in need. Today, Trenchtown, Jamaica, is the site of some of the Ghetto Youths Foundation's most exceptional work. This unique and vibrant community is known for producing some of the greatest artists in the world, including Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh and Toots Hibbert, yet 100% of the population still lives below the poverty line. The foundation has created an elderly food program, wellness initiatives providing medical care for all ages and educational endeavors that support young people with tuition, books, backpacks, pencils and give them access to safe homework centers with computers and technology.

2021 STEPHEN MARLEY U.S. TOUR DATES

Thu. August 26, 2021 in Redway, CA @ Mateel Community Center

Fri. August 27, 2021 in Placerville, CA @ Dry Diggings Festival

Sat. August 28, 2021 in Monterey,CA @ Fairgrounds

Sun. August 29, 2021 in Rohnert Park, CA @ Somo

Tue. August 31, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Thu. September 2, 2021 in Denver,CO @ Number Thirty Eight

Sat. September 4, 2021 in Vail, CO @ Gerald R Ford Amphitheater

Sun. September 5, 2021 in Aztec, NM @ Tico Time River

Wed. September 8, 2021 in Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Fri. September 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn (Virgin Hotel)

Sat. September 11, 2021 in San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park In The Park

Sun. September 12, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife *

Wed. September 15, 2021 in Austin,TX @ Haute Spot

Thu September 16, 2021 in New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Fri. September 17, 2021 in Nashville,TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. September 18, 2021 in Aurora, IL @The Piazza

Tue. September 21, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

Sat. September 25, 2021 in Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Sun. September 26, 2021 Sun in Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station



*Bob Marley's 76th Anniversary Tribute with Ziggy Marley