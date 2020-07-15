Stephanie Quayle And Alex Kline Join Forces On New Project

Rebel Engine Entertainment recording artist and singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle has joined songwriter and producer Alex Kline to begin work on a new project, writing an original song for a documentary about missing and unidentified women in the United States. The song will be featured in SHE, a full-length documentary that is currently under production.

Stephanie Quayle and Alex Kline had already been creating music remotely together during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were approached about writing a song for the documentary. SHE is a full-length documentary about writer Aimée Baker's award-winning poetry collection Doe (University of Akron Press, 2018) and her quest to give voice to the missing and unidentified women of the United States.

The film is directed by Jason Greer and Vanessa Cicarelli of Birdy & Bean Films and executive produced by Sue Vicory of Heartland Films, Inc.. The film threads together interviews with the writer Aimée Baker, details about the women she wrote about, and poems from Doe . Kate Mulgrew ( Orange is the New Black and Star Trek: Voyager ) has signed on as the film's narrator, giving details about each case and about violence against women in the United States. Raven Goodwin ( Lovely & Amazing and Glee ) has joined the cast as well, serving as the voice of Baker's poems. She will be joined by singer and actress Coco Jones ( H.D.W.Y. ).

For more information about SHE visit www.officialshe.com.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You