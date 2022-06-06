Invite the Savior into your life with Lady Redneck's beautiful rendition of the beloved Christian Hymn, "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing." Your soul will be touched by Lady Redneck's intimate rendition as she sings this traditional Christian hymn with such devotion. Keeping the arrangement simple, her voice shimmers on top of a beautiful and delicate piano, washing over your soul with a feeling of divine peace.

"This is one of my all-time favorite Christian hymns and I had wanted to record it for a long time. I love how it expresses gratitude to God, the greatest of all, and sings to His praise. I wanted to do this with just my piano... and make it more intimate. I feel these words in my heart and soul and if my spirit could sing, I think this is what it would say. I pray it touches your heart the way it touches mine. - Lady Redneck"

Although "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing" was released over 250 years ago, it remains one of the most popular hymns in the Christian Hymnal and rings true to all who are seeking grace when they have gone astray.

Stephanie "Lady Redneck" Lee is a country artist from Dallas, Texas. Her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs are making the world sit up and take notice of this blonde bombshell. Though she doesn't look the part, her small-town roots and quirky personality have earned her the "Redneck" name that she proudly displays. She writes from the heart. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories.

Stephanie Lee was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and raised until she was 12 years old, in a little town called Howe, Idaho, population 23. Before junior high her parents moved to the BIG CITY of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Stephanie Lee played in the family band, Dusty Boots, that performed all over the northwest. She grew up playing the guitar, piano, bass, fiddle, mandolin and drums. The family sold 40,000 CDs during their career. Now, Stephanie is doing her own thing, releasing her own songs and earning the respect of both fans and the industry's toughest critics.

Stephanie Lee is also a dark chocolate lover and a workout-a-holic. She loves her family, her Savior, and her country. Now living in Dallas, she speaks Spanish and a little Cebuano. Her single, "I Dented Your Truck" reached the top of the international iTunes country songs chart. Her latest, "Pray for Peace" hit #1 on the UK iTunes Christian music chart!

