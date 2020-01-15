Steely Dan With Steve Winwood Announce 'Earth After Hours' Summer Tour

Today legendary band Steely Dan announced their Earth After Hours summer tour with Steve Winwood, playing amphitheaters across North America. Fans can expect to hear all the hits from both iconic acts. The outing will visit outdoor venues including Seattle, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21st at 10:00 am local time until Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 pm local time* through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 25th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Steely Dan was formed nearly five decades ago and has captivated millions of fans for years with a unique fusion of jazz-rock. The Grammy award-winning group became renowned for their multifaceted, one-of-a-kind horn and guitar arrangements on singles like "Reelin' In The Years," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Dirty Work," "Do It Again," and a slew of others.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood began his prominent career over 50 years ago and has sold over 50 million records. A primary figure in Rock 'n' Roll, Winwood has helped create some of the genre's most celebrated achievements. He is beloved for a countless number of hits like "Gimme Some Lovin'," "Back In The High Life Again," "Arc Of A Diver," "Higher Love," and so many more.

STEELY DAN WITH STEVE WINWOOD TOUR DATES:

Date City Venue Tuesday, June 02, 2020 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Thursday, June 04, 2020 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Saturday, June 06, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Monday, June 08, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, June 09, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Thursday, June 11, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Saturday, June 13, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Sunday, June 14, 2020 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Friday, June 19, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Saturday, June 20, 2020 Memphis, TN TBA Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Friday, June 26, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL Sunday, June 28, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wednesday, July 01, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Friday, July 03, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Sunday, July 05, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Tuesday, July 07, 2020 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap* Wednesday, July 08, 2020 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap* Friday, July 10, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday, July 11, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

*Citi presale will conclude January 23 at 10:00 pm with general on-sales beginning January 24





Related Articles View More Music Stories