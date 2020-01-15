Steely Dan With Steve Winwood Announce 'Earth After Hours' Summer Tour
Today legendary band Steely Dan announced their Earth After Hours summer tour with Steve Winwood, playing amphitheaters across North America. Fans can expect to hear all the hits from both iconic acts. The outing will visit outdoor venues including Seattle, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21st at 10:00 am local time until Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 pm local time* through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 25th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Steely Dan was formed nearly five decades ago and has captivated millions of fans for years with a unique fusion of jazz-rock. The Grammy award-winning group became renowned for their multifaceted, one-of-a-kind horn and guitar arrangements on singles like "Reelin' In The Years," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Dirty Work," "Do It Again," and a slew of others.
Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood began his prominent career over 50 years ago and has sold over 50 million records. A primary figure in Rock 'n' Roll, Winwood has helped create some of the genre's most celebrated achievements. He is beloved for a countless number of hits like "Gimme Some Lovin'," "Back In The High Life Again," "Arc Of A Diver," "Higher Love," and so many more.
STEELY DAN WITH STEVE WINWOOD TOUR DATES:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Tuesday, June 02, 2020
|Portland, OR
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Thursday, June 04, 2020
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Saturday, June 06, 2020
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|Monday, June 08, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|Tuesday, June 09, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|Fort Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|Woodlands, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|Memphis, TN
|TBA
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Wednesday, July 01, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Friday, July 03, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Sunday, July 05, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Tuesday, July 07, 2020
|Vienna, VA
|Wolf Trap*
|Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|Vienna, VA
|Wolf Trap*
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
*Citi presale will conclude January 23 at 10:00 pm with general on-sales beginning January 24