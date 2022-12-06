Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Steel Panther Announces On The Prowl World Tour 2023 For Next Year

Steel Panther Announces On The Prowl World Tour 2023 For Next Year

Tickets go on general sale Friday 9th December at 10am.

Dec. 06, 2022  

To celebrate the release of "1987," Steel Panther is announcing a massive world tour in support of their latest release. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour.

The band will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May. These new shows will be added to the 2022 year-end dates in Vancouver and the warmup weekends in January 2023 that were previously announced. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here. Tickets go on general sale Friday 9th December at 10am here.

With the recent announcement of their sixth studio album On The Prowl and the launch of their "Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes)" series on YouTube, California rock legends Steel Panther have released another song from the upcoming album available worldwide on February 24, 2023.

"1987" is a reflective look at one of the greatest years in rock music supported by unforgettable hooks, relatable lyrics and fretboard fireworks. Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder pay homage to the icons of the year including Guns N' Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne and Van Halen to name a few.

The music video was directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast and follows a young duo who find an abandoned recording studio. When one of the kids plugs in a hidden 1987 pedal (available for purchase here), he is transported to the time in the studio when Steel Panther recorded the song and lives the memories of 1987 in his own way.

On The Prowl UK 2023 Dates

5/14/23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
5/15/23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
5/17/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy
5/18/23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
5/20/23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
5/21/23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
5/23/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
5/25/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
5/26/23 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue
5/28/23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here. From the opening synth intro of "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)" to the thunderous outro of "Sleeping On The Rollaway," Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience.

Songs like "On Your Instagram," "Magical Vagina" and "One Pump Chump" are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band's most-memorable songs. "1987" is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective "Ain't Dead Yet." A music video for "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight) was previously released.

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther-but let's be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage, rock 'n' roll has kicked ass once again.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. They have continuously flown the flag for heavy metal higher than anybody this century. 2009's Feel The Steel announced their arrival as saviors of rock, showing guests such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax how it's done! On its heels, Balls Out [2011] boasted collaborations with everyone from Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Nuno Bettencourt to Dane Cook.

The group unleashed a string of banging LPs, namely All You Can Eat [2014], Lower The Bar [2017], and Heavy Metal Rules [2019]. Meanwhile, they earned ink from Billboard, Classic Rock, Consequence, Metal Hammer, and more, tallying hundreds of millions of streams views in the process.

They've logged countless miles on the road (and stolen groupies from) Aerosmith and Stone Sour in addition to leaving festivals such as Download begging for more. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with five full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.

Now, the quartet-Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]-reach another level altogether on their sixth full-length offering, On The Prowl.



Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Announces Full Lineup Photo
Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Announces Full Lineup
The three-day festival is celebrating its fifth year with a wide array of Americana and country & western artists including Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Margo Price, Shane Smith & The Saints, Corb Lund, Kelsey Waldon, Vandoliers, Kaitlin Butts, Margo Cilker, Rob Leines, Summer Dean, IV and the Strange Band, Mariel Buckley and more.
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates Photo
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates
Highlights include the band’s annual four-day “HeAthen’s Homecoming” celebration at Athens, GA’s famed 40 Watt (March 29-April 1) as well as two-night stands at Saxapahaw, NC’s Haw River Ballroom (April 25-26), Washington DC’s 9:30 Club (April 29-20), New York City’s Bowery Ballroom (May 4-5), and Asheville, NC’s The Orange Peel (May 12-13).
The Sadies Announce 2023 U.S. Tour In Support of Colder Streams Photo
The Sadies Announce 2023 U.S. Tour In Support of Colder Streams
Produced by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, the album was recorded between 2019 and 2021 at Skybarn in Montreal, Canada. Featuring guest appearances by Jon Spencer, Richard Reed Parry, Margaret Good (backing vocals) and Bruce Good on autoharp, Colder Streams was engineered and mixed by Pietro Amato.
The Necks Announce Double Album Travel Photo
The Necks Announce Double Album 'Travel'
In 2017 Stephen O’Malley’s Ideologic Organ label released the band’s lauded Unfold, which first offered up this uncharacteristic studio work: four sub-20-minute pieces - instead of the typical 60+ minute arc for which the band is known - along with an obfuscated track list which leaves play order to the listener’s hand.

From This Author - Michael Major


vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'
December 6, 2022

Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's ExitJohn Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' SingleThe CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022

Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022

The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).
share