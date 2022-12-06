Steel Panther Announces On The Prowl World Tour 2023 For Next Year

To celebrate the release of "1987," Steel Panther is announcing a massive world tour in support of their latest release. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour.

The band will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May. These new shows will be added to the 2022 year-end dates in Vancouver and the warmup weekends in January 2023 that were previously announced. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here. Tickets go on general sale Friday 9th December at 10am here.

With the recent announcement of their sixth studio album On The Prowl and the launch of their "Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes)" series on YouTube, California rock legends Steel Panther have released another song from the upcoming album available worldwide on February 24, 2023.

"1987" is a reflective look at one of the greatest years in rock music supported by unforgettable hooks, relatable lyrics and fretboard fireworks. Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder pay homage to the icons of the year including Guns N' Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne and Van Halen to name a few.

The music video was directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast and follows a young duo who find an abandoned recording studio. When one of the kids plugs in a hidden 1987 pedal (available for purchase here), he is transported to the time in the studio when Steel Panther recorded the song and lives the memories of 1987 in his own way.

On The Prowl UK 2023 Dates

5/14/23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

5/15/23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

5/17/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy

5/18/23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

5/20/23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

5/21/23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

5/23/23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

5/25/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

5/26/23 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue

5/28/23 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here. From the opening synth intro of "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)" to the thunderous outro of "Sleeping On The Rollaway," Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience.

Songs like "On Your Instagram," "Magical Vagina" and "One Pump Chump" are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band's most-memorable songs. "1987" is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective "Ain't Dead Yet." A music video for "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight) was previously released.

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther-but let's be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage, rock 'n' roll has kicked ass once again.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. They have continuously flown the flag for heavy metal higher than anybody this century. 2009's Feel The Steel announced their arrival as saviors of rock, showing guests such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax how it's done! On its heels, Balls Out [2011] boasted collaborations with everyone from Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Nuno Bettencourt to Dane Cook.

The group unleashed a string of banging LPs, namely All You Can Eat [2014], Lower The Bar [2017], and Heavy Metal Rules [2019]. Meanwhile, they earned ink from Billboard, Classic Rock, Consequence, Metal Hammer, and more, tallying hundreds of millions of streams views in the process.

They've logged countless miles on the road (and stolen groupies from) Aerosmith and Stone Sour in addition to leaving festivals such as Download begging for more. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with five full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.

Now, the quartet-Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]-reach another level altogether on their sixth full-length offering, On The Prowl.