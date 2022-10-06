Steel Panther Announce Sixth Studio Album 'On The Prowl'

On the heels of the recent addition of Spyder as their full-time bassist, California rock legends Steel Panther are announcing their sixth studio album On The Prowl. The album is schedule for release on February 24, 2023 and feature 13 new tracks from the creative brains of Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder.

On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here.

From the opening synth intro of "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)" to the thunderous outro of "Sleeping On The Rollaway,"Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience.

Songs like "On Your Instagram," "Magical Vagina" and "One Pump Chump" are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band's most-memorable songs. "1987" is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective "Ain't Dead Yet." The first single from On The Prowl is the memorable "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)."

"The song and video are an absolute public service announcement. People have been asking Steel Panther for advice on life, love and the pursuit of happiness for decades. 'Never Too Late' is a reminder to never give up, follow your heart, realize your dreams, overcome your challenges, navigate the rough seas, reach for stars and any other cliché you have in your pocket. Basically, what we are saying it is never too late to get some pu**y tonight," explains Stix Zadinia.

As Steel Panther has ventured into the musical instrument space with the successful release of three guitar pedals: the legendary Pu**y Melter, Poontang Boomerang and Butthole Burner; the band is back with another must-have piece of gear - the 1987 pedal. The pedal is a combination distortion and delay pedal that can give any guitarist the signature sound of that classic year.

The pedal will retail for $198.70 (see what we did there?) and as only Steel Panther can describe: "With the grit of 100 chainsaws and the ability to repeat itself more than that super stoned dude from Chemistry Class, it is truly the ultimate badass accessory...next to eyeliner." The band is also making limited number of Charvel Custom Satchel 1987 Guitars. The 1987 pedal and Charvel Custom Satchel 1987 Guitars are available for pre-order here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/collections/on-the-prowl.

