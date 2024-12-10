Steel Panther Add New Dates to 'Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As 2024 comes to a memorable close this holiday season, California metal maestros Steel Panther are spreading more holiday cheer with the announcement of two more legs of their Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour.

The first leg is scheduled for March throughout the United States and the second leg heads to Europe this summer. The US leg of the tour kicks off on March 5 in Lincoln, NE and wraps up on March 28 in Dubuque, IA. The tour will make stops in Boise, ID, San Francisco, CA, Tempe, AZ and Kansas City, MO to name a few. The European headline leg kicks off on June 18 in Dublin, Ireland before concluding 3 weeks later on July 6 in Geiselwind, Germany.

The band has already been announced as part of the following European festivals in 2025: Download Fest (United Kingdon), Lisää Löylyä Festival (Finland), Tons Of Rock Fest (Norway), and Rockmaraton (Hungary). Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive 15th Anniversary merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour Dates:

Wed Mar 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Thu Mar 6 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Sat Mar 8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

Tue Mar 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Wed Mar 12 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

Fri Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sat Mar 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Sun Mar 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Tue Mar 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Wed Mar 19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Thu Mar 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Sat Mar 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Sun Mar 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Wed - Mar 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Thu - Mar 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Fri Mar 28 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Resort

Wed Jun 18 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Sat Jun 21 – Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser

Mon Jun 23 – Arnhem, NL – Musis

Tue Jun 24 – Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik

Wed Jun 25 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

Sun Jun 29 - Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten

Mon Jun 30 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

Tue Jul 1 - Bochum, DE – Matrix

Fri Jul 4 - Regensburg, DE - Eventhall Airport

Sat Jul 5 - Memmingen, DE – Kaminwerk

Sun Jul 6 - Geiselwind, DE - Music Hall

Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates

Tue Dec 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Thu, Dec 12 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Fri Dec 13 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Sun Dec 29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Mon Dec 30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jun 13-15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Fest

Jun 13-14 – Vaasa, Finland - Lisää Löylyä Festival

Jun 25-28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Fest

Jul 2-6 – Dunaújváros, Hungary – Rockmaraton

Steel Panther burst on to the music scene with their debut album Feel The Steel. The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single “Death To All But Metal” – an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line “Heavy Metal’s back.” Songs like “Asian Hooker,” “Community Property” and “Girl From Oklahoma” won over fans and critics alike. The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of Slipknot, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax. The BBC reviewed the album upon original release stating: “Quite simply, Feel The Steel is an utter feelgood masterpiece.” The 15th Anniversary Edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: “You Don’t Make Me Feel Dumb” and “I Want Your Tits.” The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Corey Taylor) and sounds as timeless today as it did when originally released on June 8, 2009. Fans can order Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary Edition in various configurations at www.SteelPanther.com including CD, vinyl, a cassette version (available via Steel Panther website only) and exclusive merch designs. All orders via the band’s website will receive exclusive digital content not available anywhere else.

ABOUT STEEL PANTHER:

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther—but let’s be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage, rock ‘n’ roll has kicked ass once again.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. They have continuously flown the flag for heavy metal higher than anybody this century. 2009’s Feel The Steel announced their arrival as saviors of rock, showing guests such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax how it’s done! On its heels, Balls Out [2011] boasted collaborations with everyone from Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Nuno Bettencourt to Dane Cook. The group unleashed a string of banging LPs, namely All You Can Eat [2014], Lower The Bar [2017], and Heavy Metal Rules [2019]. Meanwhile, they earned ink from Billboard, Classic Rock, Consequence, Metal Hammer, and more, tallying hundreds of millions of streams views in the process. They’ve logged countless miles on the road (and stolen groupies from) Aerosmith and Stone Sour in addition to leaving festivals such as Download begging for more. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with five full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, FOX NFL Sunday and America’s Got Talent. Now, the quartet—Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]—reached another level altogether on their sixth full-length offering, On The Prowl and their reissue of their classic debut album Feel The Steel – 15TH Anniversary Edition.

Photo Credit: David Jackson

