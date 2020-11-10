Static Cycle Shares Singles 'Wolf' & 'Boxes' Reimagined

Presenting the tracks completely stripped down and re-imagined.

Alaskan-raised and Nashville-based rock outfit Static Cycle have shared new versions of their previously released singles "Wolf" and "Boxes" today, which present the tracks completely stripped down and re-imagined.

On releasing the fun new singles the band shares, "When we first released videos of these acoustic versions of "Wolf" and "Boxes", we didn't expect such a strong response. Fans wanted them available to stream ASAP, so they forced our hand on this one. We had to release them or our fans were going to kill our pets."

Fans can watch new versions of "Wolf" and "Boxes" below.

When Static Cycle lead vocalist Jared Navarre hit the scene at age 19, MTV called him 'the greatest young front man in rock." The epic showman has established a reputation for being high-flying onstage and explosive on the mic. His gripping and powerful voice helped Static Cycle rise to national fame with the release of their second album, Part 1: Hydrate. Produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Josh "Tone" Weaver, the official music video for the LP's hit single "Inside This World of Mine" was met with widespread acclaim from E!, Entertainment Tonight, NY Daily News, HuffPost and more. The band spent several years touring across the country with artists like Daughtry, Ludacris, Drowning Pool, Seether, Puddle of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Alien Ant Farm to name a few.

In 2013, Navarre moved to Nashville where he began recording the next evolution of Static Cycle music with multi-instrumentalist Andy Sheridan and renowned drummer Lester Estelle Jr.

Static Cycle is Jared Navarre (lead vocals), Andy Sheridan (multi-instrumental), and Lester Estelle Jr.(drums).

For more information, please visit: www.staticcycle.com

Listen to "Wolf" and "Boxes" here:

