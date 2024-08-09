News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Staind Releases Deluxe Album with Brand New Song

The digital-only deluxe album also includes the alternate version of the band’s latest single, “Better Days."

By: Aug. 09, 2024
Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has released a deluxe edition of their latest album, Confessions of the Fallen featuring brand-new track, “Full Of Emptiness."
 
“We’re very excited to be able to offer our fans a deluxe edition of Confessions of the Fallen,” says Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “There are a couple unreleased tracks on it, one being ‘Full Of Emptiness.’ It was so hard deciding what tracks not to put on the record, and it’s great to have them heard now. We really love ‘Full Of Emptiness’ and are stoked it’s finally available to be heard!”
 
Along with the brand-new song, the digital only deluxe album also includes the alternate version of the band’s latest single, “Better Days” featuring singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy. “Better Days” is currently #5 and climbing at Active Rock radio, following the path of the band’s first two singles, “Lowest and Me” and “Here and Now,” both of which reached #1 at Active Rock.
 
Staind’s co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA. Buy tickets HERE

Confessions of the Fallen Deluxe Album Track Listing:

1.     Lowest In Me

2.     Was Any of it Real

3.     In This Condition

4.     Here and Now

5.     Out of Time

6.     Cycle of Hurting

7.     The Fray

8.     Better Days 

9.     Hate Me Too

10.   Confessionals of the Fallen

11.   Full Of Emptiness

12.   Take 

13.   Better Days (feat. Dorothy)

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN CO-HEADLINE TOUR w/ special guests Daughtry and Lakeview  

Sep 10           Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sep 11           Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep 13           Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sep 14           Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union Ampitheatre
Sep 18           Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Sep 19           Wantagh, NY @ Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep 21           Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union
Sep 22           Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion      
Sep 26           West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre 
Sep 28           Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct  1             St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 
Oct  3             Denver, CO @ The JunkYard
Oct  5             West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 
Oct  6             Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre 
Oct  8             Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Oct  9             Portland, OR @ Moda Center 
Oct 13             Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center 
Oct 15             Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct 18             Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre
Oct 19             Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Oct 22             Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion 
Oct 24             The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct 25             Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater 

Photo credit: Steve Thrasher




