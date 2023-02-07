Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
St. Paul & The Broken Bones to Release New Album 'Angels in Science Fiction'

St. Paul & The Broken Bones to Release New Album 'Angels in Science Fiction'

The album is set for release April 21 via ATO Records.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Angels in Science Fiction, the new album from St. Paul & The Broken Bones, is set for release April 21 via ATO Records-pre-save/pre-order here.

The record's first single, "Sea Star," is out today with an accompanying video, an homage to the band's home state of Alabama that introduces the album's themes-life and death, beauty and truth-directed by Gus Black.

Of the song, bandleader Paul Janeway says:

"'Sea Star' comes from a story told to me when I was young. The story goes that there was a man on the seashore, picking up starfish that had washed up and throwing them back into the sea.

A person walked by and said, 'Sir, you're not going to make a dent in this. It's not possible.' The man chucked a starfish into the ocean and said, 'I made a difference for that one.' Then picked up another one, threw it into the ocean and again said, 'I made a difference for that one.'

I think about that story a lot in my own life, and I hope that the moral is one that I teach my child: 'Try your best to make a difference, starting with the people that are around you.' My daughter is a strong tide that has pulled me back in. Having a child can give people a feeling of redemption, and a renewed sense of purpose-especially when they're feeling lost and empty. That theme found its way into 'Sea Star.'"

Angels in Science Fiction was written in the span of a few weeks after Paul Janeway learned that his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Marigold. Following the examples set by greats like Aristotle, William James and John Steinbeck, Janeway penned the album as a series of letters to his then-unborn daughter.

"A few people told me it would be a good idea to write letters to my yet to be born daughter before she arrived into the world," says Janeway. "That is what Angels in Science Fiction is. Themes throughout the album are faith, nature vs nurture, anxiety and beauty. This is a record I would have written whether I did this for a living or not. I don't know if those records come along all the time."

The album was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Tennessee and was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Elvis Presley). It follows the band's critically acclaimed 2022 album, The Alien Coast.

In celebration of the new music, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have embarked on a run of U.S., European and Australian shows that continues throughout the year-visit stpaulandthebrokenbones.com/shows for a complete list of dates with more to be announced soon.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & The Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone).

The eight-piece ensemble burst into the world with their 2014 debut,Half the City, establishing a sound that quickly became a calling card and landing the band a slew of major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella and Glastonbury.

Critical praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, SPIN and NPR followed, leading to shared stages with some of the world's biggest artists-Elton John and The Rolling Stones among them-and launching an impressive run of headlining tours behind what Esquire touted as a "potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass."

The group has continued to expand their sound with every record, branching out well beyond old-school soul into sleek summertime funk and classic disco on albums like 2018's Young Sick Camellia. Their forthcoming LP, Angels in Science Fiction, stretches their limbs further afield, building on the shadowy psychedelia and intricate, experimental R&B of 2022's The Alien Coast.

The new record finds Janeway at his very best. With Angels in Science Fiction, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have crafted their most moving, comprehensive work-spanning their entire sonic and emotional scope.

Tour Dates

February 7-Orlando, FL-The Plaza Live*
February 8-Fort Lauderdale, FL-Culture Room*
February 10-Mobile, AL-Soul Kitchen Music Hall*
March 30-Savannah, GA-Savannah Music Festival
March 31-Macon, GA-Hargray Capitol Theatre
March 31-April 1-New Orleans, LA-Hogs For The Cause
April 6-10-Tyagarah, Australia-Byron Bay BluesFest
April 10-Melbourne, Australia-Forum Theatre†
April 11- Melbourne, Australia-Northcote Theatre†
April 13-Sydney, Australia-Enmore Theatre†
April 29-Decatur, GA-Amplify Decatur Festival
May 20-21-Knoxville, TN-Southern Skies Festival
May 21-Greenville, SC-Peace Pavilion
May 23-Augusta, GA-Miller Theatre
May 25-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 25-28-Cumberland, MD-DelFest
May 25-28-Martinsville, VA-Rooster Walk 13
June 17-18-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
June 23-Greenfield, MA-Green River Festival
July 23-Stuttgart, Germany-Jazz Open Stuttgart
August 25-Tisbury, MA-Beach Road Weekend
*with Rett Madison
†with Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats




Kelela Drops Brand New Single Enough for Love Photo
Kelela Drops Brand New Single 'Enough for Love'
“Enough for Love” joins previously released singles “Washed Away,” “Happy Ending,” “On the Run,” and “Contact” in the lead up to RAVEN’s arrival this Friday. Late last year, Kelela also announced her now sold out RAVE:N tour, which kicks off March 16th in Atlanta, GA in support of the highly anticipated sophomore album.
Brandi Carlile Wins Three Awards at 65th GRAMMY Awards Photo
Brandi Carlile Wins Three Awards at 65th GRAMMY Awards
Brandi Carlile won three more awards at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, bringing her total number of GRAMMY wins to nine. After winning Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”) and Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”), Carlile performed “Broken Horses” during the live awards broadcast.
HARRIETTE. Releases New Single Goodbye Texas From Debut EP Photo
HARRIETTE. Releases New Single 'Goodbye Texas' From Debut EP
The Texas-born but Brooklyn-based artist (who records and performs as “Harriette”) has also announced the release of her debut EP, I Heart the Internet and shares another taste via its’ newest single “Goodbye Texas” which embraces a Western dancefloor glow as she ironically examines her lack of place in her home state.
Savannah Conley Announces Debut Album & Shares New First Single Photo
Savannah Conley Announces Debut Album & Shares New First Single
Conley is also releasing the new song and video for “More Than Fine,” Where we hear how Conley flirts with someone for the first time in an endlessly alluring electropop come-on. She explains '‘More Than Fine’ is just posturing. Posturing confidence in trying to convince yourself that you are good enough to go after a specific person.

From This Author - Michael Major


The GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in HistoryThe GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in History
February 6, 2023

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS was the most-watched program Sunday with over 12.4 million viewers, up +30% from last year and the largest audience for the GRAMMYs since 202. The program remains Music’s Biggest Night, ranking as the #1 music awards show every year for the past 17 years.
Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'
February 6, 2023

Hailed by The New Yorker as “an enchanting pioneer of Maghreb jazz,” and by CNN International for “redefining the term fusion and adding her unique sound to the world,” singer, composer and bandleader Malika Zarra has woven together the complex and varied strands of her musical journey on her third release, RWA (The Essence).
Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY AwardsMolly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards
February 6, 2023

Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle’s love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey ActorsMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors
February 6, 2023

The Mean Girls movie musical is seeking local actors in New Jersey this spring. Paramount Pictures is searching for local actors to appear as extras in the Middletown, New Jersey this March and April. The new film is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.
Snarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy AwardsSnarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy Awards
February 6, 2023

Snarky Puppy is sharing a collection of live-in-studio performance videos from the record in celebration of the album’s release and Grammy win; watch/share the videos for “Cliroy,” “Pineapple,” “Trinity,” “Bet,” “Belmont,” “Take It!” and “RL’s,” which continue to receive critical praise from NPR Music, NPR’s “Here & Now,” JAZZIZ, TIDAL and many more.
share