St. Paul Drops Debut Solo Single 'Colder'

St. Paul—frontman and namesake of acclaimed band St. Paul & The Broken Bones—shares his debut solo single “Colder” out now via RECORDS/Columbia Records. The song previews more new music to come soon, and the Alabama vocal dynamo (a.k.a. Paul Janeway) also unveils a music video to accompany the track.

St. Paul brought “Colder” to life alongside co-writers Mark Ralph [Demi Lovato, Raye], Tom Mann [Troye Sivan, Tate McRae], and Tom Grennan [Clean Bandit] with co-production by Ralph and Lost Boy [Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding].

About the track, he commented, “A couple of years ago, I found myself feeling like I was getting a bit too comfortable with my creative endeavors. St. Paul & The Broken Bones has always provided me an amazing landscape to do whatever I wanted creatively to the point that nothing really scares me in that situation. That's a great place to be, and I love working within that kind of environment; however, it's time to get uncomfortable and scared, and nothing does that more than doing something solo. This whole project is wrapped in the idea being out of my comfort zone. I feel so fortunate to have worked with folks that guided me through that discomfort. So, it begins with this song “Colder,” a pop vocal song. Hopefully it brings folks joy.”

“Colder” revolves around glowing disco keys laced with boisterous horns and a club-ready beat. Meanwhile, St. Paul's towering range resounds on the massive and magnetic hook, “Darling I told ya, I wanna be stronger, but the water that we tread when we're lying in your bed's getting colder, colder, colder.”

Directed by Dana Boulos, the accompanying visual matches the song's energy with glitzy seventies style, swaggering choreography, and St. Paul in all of his sparkly glory.

In the meantime, he continues to canvas the country with St. Paul & The Broken Bones on an extensive North American tour. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Get tickets HERE.

They're on the road in support of their widely lauded 2023 album, Angels In Science Fiction. In addition to praise from NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Atwood Magazine hailed the latter as “a raw and soul-stirring record reflecting on life's second coming-of-age: The ascent into parenthood.”

The only thing that's as jaw-dropping as St. Paul's voice is his charismatic presence. At the helm of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Paul Janeway's spirit has resonated in virtually every corner of the world. The band has impressively sold north of 500K albums and counting in addition to earning acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, The New Yorker, New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, and Spin, to name a few. Beyond late-night performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the group has notably shined on stages with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and The Black Pumas.

Sir Elton John even invited the band to perform at his Oscar party. Following a string of fan favorite albums and concerts around the globe, St. Paul kickstarts his solo career with his debut single “Colder” and more to come.

*St. Paul and The Broken Bones dates

USA

2/16 – Huntsville, AL

2/17 – Asheville, NC

2/18 – Winston-Salem, NC

2/20 – Bristol, TN

2/21 – Baltimore, MD

2/23 – New Haven, CT

2/24 – Philadelphia, PA

2/25 – Ithaca, NY

2/27 – South Burlington, VT

2/28 – Albany, NY

2/29 – Buffalo, NY

3/2 – Pittsburgh, PA

3/3 – Charlottesville, VA

3/21 – Chattanooga, TN

3/22 – Nashville, TN

3/23 – Birmingham, AL

4/27 – New Orleans, LA

4/28 – New Orleans, LA

5/3 – Miramar Beach, FL

5/5 – Redondo Beach, CA

5/11 – Durant, OK

5/12 – Mill Valley, CA

7/18-20 – Snowshoe, WV