Sprayground Teams Up With Grammy-Winning DJ Afrojack For Launch of New Backpack Designed for Touring Musicians

Global backpack and accessories brand, Sprayground, has announced its latest collaboration with Grammy-winning Dutch DJ and music executive Afrojack, to develop a music and fashion inspired lifestyle bag with practical functionality called "Afroshark."

Afrojack and Sprayground founder David Ben David decided to collaborate on a fully functional and fashionable backpack designed for DJs on tour. This is the first time that Sprayground has worked with a musician in the popular electronic dance music scene and specifically with Afrojack, and together have designed and developed the brand's most versatile bag to date.

Sprayground dialed into functionality for this partnership, making it ideal for the fashion-forward, particularly with multiple carrying options and a padded laptop compartment that can accommodate a 17-inch laptop. The backpack has as a sleek, chic, all-white design made with vegan leather, flaunting the infamous "shark mouth" logo in a classy bold red and black colorway. This winning design has designated partitions for USB sticks, wires and cables, microphones, compact cameras, external hard drives and other accessories securely stored in zipped compartments. The bag is now available online via sprayground.com for RRP: $99.

"As a DJ on the road, it's hard to find a fashionable and functional backpack for a touring artist who can hold all the necessary items needed all in one place," Afrojack said. "I've been wanting to work with a brand like Sprayground who continues to make dope designs and versatile products and I'm excited to get this backpack out for the fans!"

Afrojack is currently on tour this summer and set to perform in NYC on August 30th at the Electric Zoo music festival. Both creatives have a large following and a substantial online presence, and through this project have forged a lucrative partnership.

Named the #8 DJ in the world by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll of 2018 (marking his eighth consecutive year of appearing in the Top 12), Afrojack is one of the most popular dance music acts of today and a sought-after producer. Throughout the years, he has worked with everyone from Pitbull to Sting and Beyoncé, won a Grammy for his and David Guetta's remix of Madonna's 'Revolver', and released an array of diverse hits. This year, having just released multiple collaborations, Afrojack continues to follow suit, and dominate dance floors across the globe.

Developed in 2010, Sprayground has become a leader in the accessories industry through quality, art, and function. Founder and head designer, David Ben David has managed to create a brand that is trendy and relatable. The brand has built a reputation for attention-grabbing artwork themes such as Dragon Ball Z and Fortnite.

Photo courtesy of Sprayground





