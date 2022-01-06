Spoon Covers David Bowie's 'I Can't Give Everything Away'

Today, critically-acclaimed rock band Spoon released a brand-new cover of David Bowie's iconic song, "I Can't Give Everything Away." One of the standouts from Bowie's masterful final album, Blackstar, the Amazon Original track was released as a part of Amazon Music's month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign celebrating David Bowie's 75th birthday this Saturday, January 8th.

"'I Can't Give Everything Away' is a tune Alex and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016," said Britt Daniel of Spoon. "It's just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie's final album it doesn't disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021."

Amazon Music's [RE]DISCOVER series showcases carefully curated artist playlists across various genres and takes listeners on a career-spanning journey of musical discovery, or re-discovery, through the featured artist's entire body of work. Throughout January, David Bowie will be the [RE]DISCOVER Artist of the Month, spotlighted in an expertly curated [RE]DISCOVER playlist of David Bowie's music. Spoon's cover of "I Can't Give Everything Away" will appear on [RE]DUX 036: David Bowie, Amazon Music's playlist series that presents legendary music in context, highlighting not only artists' best works but also their influences and contemporaries, as well as the musicians they inspired.

Spoon, Austin's most esteemed rock ambassadors, have released nine albums to date including a string of four straight top 10 albums: Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (2007), Transference (2010), They Want My Soul (2014), and Hot Thoughts (2017). Hailed by TIME as "one of the greatest American rock bands", Spoon topped Metacritic's chart as the single most critically acclaimed band of the aughts. In 2019, Spoon released Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon, which was praised by NPR as a "convincing argument for Spoon being one of their era's most distinctive and excellent rock bands."

Spoon recently announced the forthcoming release of their tenth studio album, Lucifer On the Sofa, out February 11th, 2022 on Matador. The album was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. It's the band's purest rock 'n roll record to date.

Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin in more than a decade and bottles the physical thrill of a band tearing up a packed room. It's an album of intensity and intimacy, where the music's harshest edges feel as vivid as the directions quietly murmured into the mic on the first take. According to frontman Britt Daniel, "it's the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton."

Fans can hear Spoon's cover of "I Can't Give Everything Away" on the Stay Indie playlist or by simply asking "Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Spoon" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

