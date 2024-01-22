Spencer Crandall to Release New Single 'Worth The Wait'

Dynamic independent Country artist Spencer Crandall makes his highly-anticipated return with long-awaited new music.

Announcing his most vulnerable song yet, Crandall's new single “Worth The Wait,” is set to drop Friday, Feb. 9. The singer known for penning love songs that “leave a mark on the listener” (Forbes) will celebrate the swoon-worthy ballad's release with a special appearance at the Grand Ole Opry that night (2/9).

Written by Crandall, Spencer Jordan and Brett Truitt, “Worth The Wait” captures the feeling of finally finding your forever, acknowledging that the journey to discover true love was filled with ups and downs but ultimately worth every second. PRE-SAVE: “WORTH THE WAIT”

After teasing the song to his 2.7M followers on TikTok, the heartfelt love song quickly had fans clamoring for the full version, accumulating over 20M views in the last month. Known for pouring his heart out in every lyric through mega-viral songs like “My Person” and “Made,” Crandall was moved by the overwhelming response and decided to release the song ahead of love's favorite holiday.

"'Worth The Wait' is a song I've been in love with since the day we wrote it,” shares Crandall. “I still so vividly remember getting goosebumps when I was laying down the vocal for the first time. I think this song encapsulates a huge moment for people; the moment where all their pain, confusion and suffering, finally makes sense. The fans have loved this song since the first time I teased it on TikTok, so I can't wait for everyone to have it just in time for Valentine's day.”

Just last month, Crandall performed the national anthem in his hometown of Denver, Colo. during the Christmas Eve matchup between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. After expanding his team in 2023, Crandall gears up for his next chapter of music, with more exciting announcements on the horizon. For tickets and more information, visit spencercrandallmusic.com and keep up with him on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

Photo credit: Nina Long