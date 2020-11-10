SpeedStr Revs Up on 'Live in The Moment (feat. King Salomon)'

Listen below!

SpeedStr goes full throttle on his New Noise debut "Live In The Moment," introducing an electro-trap bass house fusion alongside King Salomon's expressive carpe diem bars.



Following an epic remix of Henry Fong and Knock2's "What's the Move," LA-based speed house connoisseur SpeedStr arrives on Dim Mak's New Noise with a unique original track. On "Live In The Moment," the producer lives up to his name as his quick-paced beats and pedaling siren synths leave hearts racing. SpeedStr showcased his unique speed house sound this summer via a Dim Mak Studios guest mix, and recently in a live stream on Dim Mak's Stay In Your Damn House Party.



Though he's a newcomer on the electronic scene, SpeedStr's heavy bass and souped up tempos have already received acclaim, including a review from YourEDM which called his distinct sound "the kind that makes you shudder at a club and go, 'Mmmm, yeah that's the stuff.'"



As 150 BPM music has come to the forefront of festival stages and curated playlists around the world, no one has yet to claim the genre of Speed House as their own. SpeedStr gives electronic music lovers the unmatched energy they crave when they walk through festival gates, put their headphones on for a morning run, or even just need something to drive to. Combining elements of house, trap, and dubstep with heavy hip-hop influence, SpeedStr is guaranteed to get your feet moving and head-banging. As the unrevealed artist presents his work to the world, buckle up and join us on race day.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.



