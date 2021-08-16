Pandora announced today that multi-platinum, indie pop band AJR will perform at a special virtual concert from their hometown of NYC. Spectrum Presents AJR Powered by Pandora will feature the band of brothers -- Adam, Jack and Ryan -- showcasing tracks from their collection of alt-pop hits on Thursday, August 26 at 8pm ET. Music fans are invited to RSVP for the free event HERE.

AJR's current single "Way Less Sad," one of the biggest songs of the summer has generated more than 110 million total streams, is spending its 15th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and recently hit the Top 10 on Pandora's Top Spins Chart. The track is the follow up to the 2x platinum smash "BANG!," which earned the trio its first ever Billboard Music Award (Top Rock Song) earlier this summer. Both "Way Less Sad" and "BANG!" are featured on the group's acclaimed new album OK ORCHESTRA, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock albums charts and claimed the #10 spot on the Billboard 200.

Re-envisioning what pop can be in the 21st century, AJR unassumingly emerged as a ubiquitous hit-making outlier and one of the biggest indie bands in the world. Since 2012, AJR have generated billions of streams of chart-topping singles including, "I'm Ready," "Weak," "100 Bad Days," "Sober Up," and "Burn the House Down."

Produced by Live Nation, AJR's 40-city OK ORCHESTRA Tour will kick off on September 7, 2021 in Madison, WI at Sylvee with stops in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and more, before wrapping June 21, 2022 in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets and VIP upgrade packages are available at AJRbrothers.com/events.