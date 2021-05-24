Sparks Social Media Campaigns Spotlighting Pioneers In Music, Social Justice, Theater Arts, Black Music, Black Hollywood & More

Global Communicator, the e-magazine for communications professionals of color, has launched a series of monthly social media campaigns to coincide with its exciting 2021 calendar of themed issues. The series kicked off in April 2021 with the impressive Black Women in Jazz campaign, a 30-day series saluting some of the best jazz creators in music and entertainment during Jazz Appreciation Month on Facebook and Instagram.

As a result of the campaign, four women in the series - NEA Jazz Masters Dee Dee Bridgewater and Terri Lyne Carrington, along with music attorney Gail W. Boyd and music manager Michelle Taylor of Passion Music Group - will be featured on The Tammi Mac Late Show to discuss the state of jazz on FoxSoul.TV. The one-hour program will air tonight, Monday, May 24 at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT; stream it live on FoxSoul.TV or YouTube.

The Global Communicator social media campaign continues throughout May with Women of The Movement, sharing the stories of such icons as Mary Church Terrell, Ida B. Wells, and Sojourner Truth, among others. This enlightening and educational series will be followed in June by Black Music Month, a topic so fertile it will be extended with profiles through July.

"To expand the social media presence of Global Communicator magazine, we wanted to create a designation for supporters to glean further insight and knowledge about African Americans heroes and their significant contributions to the culture," says Gwendolyn Quinn, founder and Chief Content Officer of Global Communicator magazine. "Many of the unsung people we've highlighted and will continue to acknowledge have received little and in some cases no recognition for their extraordinary and lifelong contributions."

For August and September, the e-magazine will take on the exciting return of Broadway and New York Theater, highlighting the lives and careers of Black Creatives in Theater. This celebratory series will run on Instagram and Facebook, as well as the Instagram account for Inside Broadway.

And in October, November, and December, the publication will come full circle to highlight an expansive range of publicists and public relations experts in politics, corporate, healthcare, television, film, sports, performing arts, music, education, faith-based, non-profit, fine/visual arts, brand development, publishing, community relations/affairs, government, fashion, beauty, special events, and more. The Global Communicator campaigns will run on Instagram and Facebook.

The kickoff social media campaign for Black Women in Jazz was created by Gwendolyn Quinn; Creative Director Sandy Lawrence leads the art direction and Christy Hicks is a contributor to the Black Women in Jazz and Women of The Movement campaigns.

Global Communicator is a monthly e-publication for people of color that features in-depth profiles of public relations and communications professionals, journalists, marketing and advertising executives, and content creators. Since its relaunched in June 2020, the magazine has profiled the lives and careers of more than 40 exceptional professionals of color, from radio broadcasters to publicists, fundraisers to voice actors, political activists to talent bookers, book publishers to actors, and much more.

Global Communicator also initiated the offering of themed playlists, sequenced by music producer Brennan Williams. To listen, click on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Follow Global Communicator magazine on FaceBook and Instagram.

Follow Gwendolyn Quinn on Facebook and Instagram.