Sparks Announce Hollywood Bowl Appearance; Biggest Headline Show In 50+ Year Career

Sparks has announced the biggest headline show of their more than 50-year career, taking place Sunday, July 16 at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles, CA.

﻿Hollywood Bowl subscription packages are available now exclusively here. The create-your-own-bundle on-sale begins March 14 at 10 am (PT). Sparks Fan Club presale begins Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 am (PT). General on-sale follows on Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 am (PT). They Might Be Giants will be the Special Guests.

"Our first experience of the Hollywood Bowl was in 1964 when our mom took us there to see The Beatles," says Sparks' Ron and Russell Mael.

"Our futuristic Fiat Multipla could barely make it up the Bowl's steep parking lot due to the Italian car's meager horsepower. We risked life and limb driving backwards in reverse gear up the hill. It was way worth it, we got to see The Beatles. We never would have dreamed that in 2023 we would be standing on that same hallowed stage, performing for fans of our own group, Sparks. And hopefully everyone will have a better experience with the parking lot than we did."

The upcoming Hollywood Bowl show will wrap up the North American leg of Sparks' upcoming world tour, getting underway Tuesday, June 27 at New York City's Beacon Theatre. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now. For more information and ticket availability, please see allsparks.com/#tour.

"We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world," say Sparks. "See you all soon! It's a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!"

Sparks Tour 2023 will see the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30).

The epic live run celebrates the imminent arrival of Sparks' 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records - their first release on the venerable label in close to five decades.

Described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is "as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career," the new album follows such classic Sparks releases on Island as 1974's landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single, "This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us." Complete details and pre-order information for The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte will be announced soon.

Tour Dates

MAY

23 - Oxford, UK - New Theatre Oxford

24 - Liverpool, UK - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (SOLD OUT)

26 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

27 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

29 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

JUNE

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona *

8 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Porto *

13 - Paris, France - Le Grand Rex

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

27 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

30 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

8 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch

25 - Tokyo, Japan - Line Cube Shibuya

* Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Munachi Osegbu