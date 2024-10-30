Spain's GRAMMY-Winning Las Migas to Launch U.S. Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spain's critically-acclaimed, award-winning Las Migas will return to North American stages next month, with a twelve city U.S. tour in support of their new album Rumberas. After winning a Latin GRAMMY award for Libres (Best Flamenco Album) in 2022, the all-female quartet from Barcelona comes back strong in 2024 with a new Latin GRAMMY nomination for their latest album.

On Rumberas. Las Migas fuse the potent strains of Catalan rumba, flamenco, and other traditional Spanish musics with irresistible pop hooks and stunning vocal harmonies. The album transcends genres and borders, to embrace international sounds, from Cuba and Mexico, as well as Spain and Catalunya.

Rumba is a vibrant, multicultural musical genre that has conquered the world with its contagious energy and rhythmic fusion. Originating in Cuba in the 19th century, rumba draws from a mix of African and Spanish influences, creating a sound that invites celebration and soulful expression through music and dance. Over time, this genre has evolved and crossed borders, giving rise to different variations and styles, such as flamenco rumba in Spain or Catalan rumba, which has gained popularity in recent years.

Las Migas are Paula Ramírez, Marta Robles, Alicia Grillo and Laura Pacios. For these women being "rumberas" is more than just a label or a music genre-it's a way of life. To them, rumba is a feminine anthem for women who give their all, who fight, express themselves, and deserve their own space. Las Migas shed labels to reveal themselves as they truly are: pure, authentic, and unique.

About Las Migas:

With 20 years of musical career and six studio albums, Las Migas have become one of Spain's most internationally recognized bands, performing in over 50 countries, They have been nominated three times for the Latin Grammy in the category of Best Flamenco Album (2016, 2022, and 2024), They also received the MIN Award in 2019 and 2023 for their albums "Cuatro" and "Libres."

Throughout their career, they have collaborated with stellar and diverse artists such as Estrella Morente, Silvia Perez Cruz, Viva Suecia, Rozalén, El Kanka, Kevin Johansen, Tomatito, Miguel Poveda, Maria Pelaé, Raul Refree, and Loli Molina, highlighting the immense musicality of this unstoppable group of women.

The band, named for a traditional Spanish dish, has been described by El País as "food for the empowerment of flamenco women", and The Guardian says Las Migas are "taking flamenco in new directions while preserving its essential spirit".

Las Migas 2024 U.S. Tour Dates:

11/7 - The Baby Grand, Willmington, DE

11/8 - (le) poisson rouge, New York, NY

11/18 - Stissing Center for Arts and Culture, Pine Plains, NY

11/19 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

11/11 - Dakota, Minneapolis, MN

11/15 - Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago, IL

11/16 - Singletary Recital Hall, Lexington, KY

11/17 - Cheboygan Opera House, Cheboygan, MI

11/19 - Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

11/21 - Western University, Silver City, NM

11'22 - Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree, CO

11/24 - Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA

11/28 - Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Center, Ottawa, ON

11/30 - The Parkdale Hall, Toronto, ON

