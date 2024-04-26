Southtowne Lanes Debuts New Single 'Find Your God'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southtowne Lanes is thrilled to share “Find Your God”, the latest single from their forthcoming album Take Care.

“Find Your God” is an blistering track that races through guttural screams only to find peace and acceptance in its final moments.

“Soaring up, I’m running with whatever change is occurring,” shares singer/guitarist Matt Kupka. “If my father’s death was the light going out and escaping up to the skies, I am desperately racing against the speed of light to meet him before he departs this world. The song races up and up, and finally breaks through the clouds.”

He continues: “At the end of the song, a moment of tranquility mirrors the calm before the oncoming storm, and the last voicemail my father left me are the first drops of ensuing rain.”

Take Care is set to be released on May 10th via Dog Knights Productions. Fans can pre-order the album now here. Stay tuned for more information at www.instagram.com/southtownelanes.

About Southtowne Lanes:

Southtowne Lanes is an emotive hardcore band from Eugene, OR. They have garnered a dedicated following over a decade of playing together, due to the high energy nature of their live performances. Sonically, Southtowne is diverse & dense. Big hooks & melodies draw listeners in with ease- but make no mistake. Southtowne is heavy, emotional & raw, and their sporadic live shows only cement this. Fans of scene favorites like Pianos Become The Teeth or Tiny Moving Parts will find Southtowne familiar but not formulaic, and it is clear from the first listen that Southtowne has something to say- and they’re not going to let you avoid it.

Take Care Tracklist:

1. Never Coming Home

2. Witness

3. Barely Hanging On

4. Go Cold

5. Disappear

6. Reprieve

7. Take Flight

8. Find Your God

9. Hurt All The Time

Photo credit: Becky Kovach (Big Picture Media)

