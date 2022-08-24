Sound of Fractures Releases Brand New Single 'Perfect Night'

Electronic DJ, producer and innovator Jamie Reddington, aka Sound of Fractures, unleashes his brand new offering 'Perfect Night', created as part of the 4th StemsDAO community game.

Following a string of high-quality releases, including the recent visionary 'IRL' EP, Sound of Fractures readies an innovative new record built from sounds created by Harris Cole. The exclusive library of sounds was created over many years by Cole using the Prophet 6 Polysynth and released by StemsDAO for their community members to sample and remix.

StemsDAO is a community and platform at the forefront of the decentralized cultural movement blurring the lines between artists and their fans. The platform allows artists to drop collections of stems as NFTs with a community game around the drop to incentivise the making of new music. In this way, fans can make music with their favourite artist.

"Perfect Night is built from Harris Cole's exclusive stems and is the winning song from the StemsDAO Community game. Having previously been a collector of Harris Cole's NFT's, I took the opportunity to collaborate with one of my favourite artists and Perfect Night was born. The record is emotional electronic music at its best, and a great example of the collaborative ethos being developed in web3 online communities. Blending emotional electronic music with indie lo-fi influences, Perfect Night sits perfectly alongside artists such as Fred Again, Tourist and Jamie XX."

- Sound of Fractures

Continuing to make waves within the electronic music scene, Sound of Fractures has caught the attention of tastemakers such as STAMP THE WAX and WHY NOW, including an placement in dameeeela's Spotify 'track IDs' playlist, as well as production credits for the likes of Jay Prince, RAYE and Issey Cross.

An enigmatic all-around creative, drawing big-hitting attention for his grasp of his sound and style, the release of 'Perfect Night' continues to mark Sound of Fractures as one of the most captivating and nuanced artists in the genre.

Listen to the new single here: