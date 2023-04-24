Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Souls Extolled Announce Six-Date Texas Tour With Los Alcos

The tour kicks off June 1st in Corpus Christi.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Austin-based psychedelic rock trio Souls Extolled are proud to announce their upcoming tour with Latin-Psych familia band Los Alcos.

After their recent 25 city national tour and the release of their new album MMXXII, Souls Extolled is excited to return to their home state of Texas for a six-show run! The tour kicks off June 1st in Corpus Christi, see the full list of dates below.

Comprised of JP Ortiz (bass), Joe Valadez (drums), and Zach Black (guitar and vocals), Souls Extolled is known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled.

The genre-bending Rock outfit recently released their third full-length album MMXXII, which has received critical acclaim from V13, Phoenix Remix, Metal Heads Forever, and more! KUTX commended the band saying, "There really are some sensational prog metal (or at least hard rock-adjacent) songwriters sprinkled across Austin. Exhibit A: Souls Extolled."

Formed in Austin, TX, Los Alcos Familia Banda blends Latin-Psych, Space-Funk, & Groovy-Rock into a spicy, energetic fusion. Papa David Alcocer shreds Santana-style guitars. AlexAlco wildly plays an inventive, multi-instrumental setup. Vanessa Burden brings a velvety, deeply emotive voice & passionate songwriting.

An incredible & deep team of familia,best friends, and players round out la banda. Los Alcos released their debut album Dia De Los Alcos in 2022 which was hailed by KUVO as "layered, thoughtful, and full of reverberating energy."

From Souls Extolled, concert goers can expect to see some very cool pedal setups that enrich the performance for a fuller live sound with jam sessions that will enthrall audiences. Los Alcos' performances are characterized by dynamic improvisation and impressive showmanship, resulting in a distinctive and energetic experience every time. The combination of Souls Extolled and Los Alcos makes for a must see live show!

Tour Dates:

6/1 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

6/2 San Antonio, TX - The Mix

6/3 Laredo, TX - The Cold Brew Rock Bar

6/8 Dallas, TX - Ruins Deep Ellum

6/9 Denton, TX - Andy's Bar & Grill

6/10 Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge



