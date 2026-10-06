Soul Wun's KALEIDOSCOPE Reaches 2M Streams Following Release

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Soul Wun's album KALEIDOSCOPE has surpassed 2 million streams in the weeks following its release on October 2, with the label reporting strong listener engagement across streaming and radio platforms.

According to figures shared by Gallery Recordings, the album has reached 2,269,373 streams, 698,000 monthly listeners, and more than 2,800 radio plays across over 100 stations worldwide. The label also noted strong turnout at pop-up events across Melbourne, Newcastle, and Sydney following the album's release.

Three tracks from the album — 'Beautiful Noise In My Head,' 'When The Rain Begins To Fall,' and 'And When Love Speaks' — have been added to Triple J rotation. The album is also set to be featured as a New & Notable release on Bandcamp on October 21.

KALEIDOSCOPE has picked up placements across a range of Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, including Editor's Picks AU/NZ: Best Songs of the Year So Far, New Music Friday AU & NZ, New Fire, New in Dance, and New Music Daily, as well as Apple Music's Dance Albums editorial feature in nine countries, including Finland, Ireland, Australia, Moldova, Estonia, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, and the UAE. The campaign has also included a targeted Spotify promotion across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, along with a 'Turn Up Aus' billboard on Bourke Street in Melbourne running October 23-25.

Tour Dates

Oct 10 - Perth - Boombastic @ Port Beach Brewery

Oct 23 - Sydney - Oxford Art Factory

Oct 24 - Melbourne - The Night Cat

Oct 31 - Kiama - THAT. SKATE PARK

Nov 13 - Goldcoast - elsewhere

Nov 20 - Tocumwal - Strawberry Fields Festival

Dec 30 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Alps

Dec 31 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Vines

Jan 1 - Melbourne - Let Them Eat Cake

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 15 Hrs 42 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me