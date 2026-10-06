Soul Wun's KALEIDOSCOPE Reaches 2M Streams Following Release
The album achieved 698k monthly listeners and 2,800+ radio plays across 100+ stations worldwide.
Soul Wun's album KALEIDOSCOPE has surpassed 2 million streams in the weeks following its release on October 2, with the label reporting strong listener engagement across streaming and radio platforms.
According to figures shared by Gallery Recordings, the album has reached 2,269,373 streams, 698,000 monthly listeners, and more than 2,800 radio plays across over 100 stations worldwide. The label also noted strong turnout at pop-up events across Melbourne, Newcastle, and Sydney following the album's release.
Three tracks from the album — 'Beautiful Noise In My Head,' 'When The Rain Begins To Fall,' and 'And When Love Speaks' — have been added to Triple J rotation. The album is also set to be featured as a New & Notable release on Bandcamp on October 21.
KALEIDOSCOPE has picked up placements across a range of Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, including Editor's Picks AU/NZ: Best Songs of the Year So Far, New Music Friday AU & NZ, New Fire, New in Dance, and New Music Daily, as well as Apple Music's Dance Albums editorial feature in nine countries, including Finland, Ireland, Australia, Moldova, Estonia, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, and the UAE. The campaign has also included a targeted Spotify promotion across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, along with a 'Turn Up Aus' billboard on Bourke Street in Melbourne running October 23-25.
Tour Dates
Oct 10 - Perth - Boombastic @ Port Beach Brewery
Oct 23 - Sydney - Oxford Art Factory
Oct 24 - Melbourne - The Night Cat
Oct 31 - Kiama - THAT. SKATE PARK
Nov 13 - Goldcoast - elsewhere
Nov 20 - Tocumwal - Strawberry Fields Festival
Dec 30 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Alps
Dec 31 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Vines
Jan 1 - Melbourne - Let Them Eat Cake
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