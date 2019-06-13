Soul-Pop Artist William Bolton Shares New Track USED TO LOVE YOU

While most of his peers spent their time watching television and playing video games, Detroit, MI-raised artist WILLIAM BOLTON lived without these luxuries and instead kept himself busy delving into, and being influenced by, the city's monumental musical history and immersing himself in the Motown discography from the 60's and 70's. He used those sounds to create his own unique blend of soul, r&b, jazz, pop and disco as illustrated by throughout the various projects he's released over the last few years. A one-man force to be reckoned with, BOLTON is a multi-instrumentalist (piano, guitar, bass, drums),producer and singer/songwriter who has independently generated over 35 million streams and has appeared on several tours across theU.S. and Europe with acts including The Chainsmokers, Bryce Vine, Kyle, Frenship, Hoodie Allen, Cody Simpson and Shwayze, as well as festival appearances at SXSW, Firefly and Reeperbahn.

His brand-new single "Used To Love You" is out today across all digital platforms and can be heard here: https://fanlink.to/UTLY. The music video will debut next Thursday, June 20.

"'Used To Love You' is a personal song about regrettable love," sharesBOLTON. "The song has a double meaning: It's about getting over a relationship, but also getting over other personal issues in life like hanging with the wrong crowd or toxic habits. I see the song as a farewell to anything you need to get rid of in your life."

BOLTON's previous single "Keep Me Waiting," released in April, was produced by Onda (The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Macklemore) and received 100k views in only two weeks. The song was featured on several trendsetting playlists including Spotify's 'New Music Friday' and Tidal's 'Pure Cool' and 'Pop Rising' lists.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You