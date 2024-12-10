News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Soul Coughing to Release First-Ever Live Album; Detail Spring Tour

LIVE 2024 arrives on CD, 2LP vinyl, and at all DSPs on Friday, April 4, 2025. 

By: Dec. 10, 2024
Soul Coughing to Release First-Ever Live Album; Detail Spring Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Soul Coughing will follow their hugely successful first tour together in 25 years with the self-release of their first-ever official live album, LIVE 2024, arriving on CD, 2LP vinyl, and at all DSPs on Friday, April 4, 2025. 

LATEST NEWS

Soul Coughing to Release First-Ever Live Album; Detail Spring Tour
Martha Wainwright Adds 12 New Dates to Spring Tour
Free Throw to Celebrate 10 Years of 'Those Days Are Gone' with New Tour
The Darkness Release Brand New Single 'I Hate Myself'

Recorded this past September and October, the 21-track collection captures all the energy and excitement of the tour they said would never happen, Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing, a sold-out, 17-city run that saw the band performing to packed houses of rapturous fans across the United States. LIVE 2024 is available for pre-order now exclusively here

Due to popular demand, Soul Coughing will return to the road in 2025 for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again, a 14-date North American tour that will once again see the four original members of Soul Coughing – Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) – performing songs from across their unique and influential catalog, spanning 1994’s genre-defining debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996’s Irresistible Bliss, and 1998’s third and final studio album, El Oso. 

Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again gets underway April 9 at Memphis, TN’s Hi Tone Café and then traveling through an April 26 performance at Port Chester, NY’s historic Capitol Theatre. Artist Presales via Seated begin Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00 am (local). Local and Venue Presales begin Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, December 13 at 10:00 am (local). 

Tour Dates

APRIL

9 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone Café

10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

13 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

15 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's

16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

18 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theater

23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

25 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Photo Credit: Nicholas Kundrat




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos