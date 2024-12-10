Soul Coughing to Release First-Ever Live Album; Detail Spring Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soul Coughing will follow their hugely successful first tour together in 25 years with the self-release of their first-ever official live album, LIVE 2024, arriving on CD, 2LP vinyl, and at all DSPs on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Recorded this past September and October, the 21-track collection captures all the energy and excitement of the tour they said would never happen, Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing, a sold-out, 17-city run that saw the band performing to packed houses of rapturous fans across the United States. LIVE 2024 is available for pre-order now exclusively here.

Due to popular demand, Soul Coughing will return to the road in 2025 for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again, a 14-date North American tour that will once again see the four original members of Soul Coughing – Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) – performing songs from across their unique and influential catalog, spanning 1994’s genre-defining debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996’s Irresistible Bliss, and 1998’s third and final studio album, El Oso.

Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again gets underway April 9 at Memphis, TN’s Hi Tone Café and then traveling through an April 26 performance at Port Chester, NY’s historic Capitol Theatre. Artist Presales via Seated begin Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00 am (local). Local and Venue Presales begin Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, December 13 at 10:00 am (local).

Tour Dates

APRIL

9 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone Café

10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

13 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

15 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's

16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

18 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

19 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theater

23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

25 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Photo Credit: Nicholas Kundrat

