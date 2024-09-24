Sophia Bavishi Releases Upbeat Electropop Anthem 'GTPS'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising star Sophia Bavishi released her latest single, "GTPS," via Cage Riot. A vibrant electropop anthem that captures the essence of young adulthood and the bittersweet desire to hold onto freedom. With its pulsating synths, danceable drum beats, and layered vocals, "GTPS" invites listeners into an electrifying sonic playground, celebrating life in all its spontaneous glory.

Sophia explains. "With pulsating synths, danceable drum beats, & layered vocals, "GTPS" is an electropop adventure into an unexpected sonic playground. It creates the scene of being on the edge of young adulthood but not being quite ready to give up the freedom and spontaneity you once had."

Sophia took charge of the creative process, producing, writing, and performing the song herself, with expert mixing by Mark Daniel and mastering by Jorge Costa. The result is a polished, high-energy track that showcases her unique artistry and passion for music.

Known for her melodic and captivating sound, Sophia Bavishi is a Phoenix-based singer/songwriter and producer who has garnered attention for her innovative approach to music. With influences spanning synthpop, electropop, dance music, and electrónica, her style resonates with fans of Kenya Grace, Charli XCX, Neoni, and The Chainsmokers.

Having performed at numerous venues across the Phoenix area and shared stages with national acts such as Dirty Loops and AltBloom/DoubleCamp, Sophia's music weaves hypnotic beats, ethereal melodies, and intricate textures that linger long after the last note fades.

This past year, Sophia has embraced live digital performance and production using Ableton, allowing her to create loops, beats, and melodies at the touch of her fingers. This exploration has transformed her sound, seamlessly blending elements of ambient, techno, and experimental electronica. Her latest creations promise to keep audiences moving, with lush vocals and infectious beats designed for an unforgettable listening experience.

Sophia's unique artistic vision and captivating stage presence make her an artist to watch as she continues to push the boundaries of sound.

Comments