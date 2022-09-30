Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sophia Anne Caruso Premieres Brand New Single 'Thing Like That'

The song follows the July release of “Snow & Ice.”

Sep. 30, 2022  

inger-songwriter and actress Sophia Anne Caruso has dropped her newest single "Thing Like That," following the July release of "Snow & Ice."

"It's told from this perspective of a child, and that's why it has that shouting section. It feels like a temper tantrum. In a childlike sense, it's about sty friends. "My heart is in your hands. And why'd you do a thing like that?" Sophia says about the track.

2022 has been an exciting year for Caruso. On October 19th, she will star opposite Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in Paul Feig's original Netflix film The School for Good and Evil (trailer available to watch here). The film is being adapted from the Soman Chainani New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. It was also just recently announced that she will be starring alongside Lea Salonga in The Song of Bernadette, the new Frank Wildhorn musical which began its NYC workshop rehearsals earlier this month.

At just 21-years old, Sophia has already dipped her feet into many sectors of the entertainment industry, including theater, music, and film. Her newest project, The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Sofia Wylie, premieres on Netflix October 19th. The film is based on the best-selling book by the same name, written by Soman Chainani.

Sophia made her Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed production of David Harrower's Blackbird, co-starring Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams. Not long afterwards, she starred as "Lydia" in Warner Bros' cult Broadway favorite, Beetlejuice. Sophia received a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award Nomination for her performance and Ben Brantley of the New York Times hailed her as "an incandescent presence."

Her additional theater credits include the World Premiere of Warner Bros' Secondhand Lions The Musical, Susan Stroman's production of Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer at the Kennedy Center, the Encores! Off-Center production of Elizabeth Swados' Runaways at New York City Center, and New York Stage & Film's reading of The Secret Life of Bees opposite Uzo Aduba, directed by Sam Gold.

On television, Sophia played "Brigitta von Trapp" on NBC's Emmy award-winning The Sound of Music Live!, starring Carrie Underwood. The show was seen by over 30 million viewers nationwide. Additional television credits include CBS's Evil, Hulu's pilot Crash and Burn, and NBC's hit series SMASH, opposite Bernadette Peters.

Caruso has released several independent music projects, including her debut single "Toys" in May of 2020, "Goodbye" in 2021, and most recently, "Snow & Ice" in July 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

