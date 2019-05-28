Sony/ATV Music Publishing Promotes Greg Prata and Luis Pinilla

May. 28, 2019  

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Promotes Greg Prata and Luis Pinilla

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has promoted Greg Prata and Luis Pinilla within the Corporate Headquarters in New York.

Prata is promoted to Executive Vice President, Finance & Corporate Strategy. He joined Sony/ATV in 2011 as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to Sony/ATV, he spent more than 10 years in private equity and investment banking in New York.

In his new role, Prata will oversee North American Finance and Worldwide Financial Planning & Analysis. In addition, he will assist Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt in the execution of the company's overall strategy along with the Sony/ATV executive management team. Prata will report to Global Chief Financial Officer Tom Kelly.

Pinilla is promoted to Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. He joined Sony/ATV in 2012 and most recently served as Senior Director, Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining Sony/ATV, he spent three years as an investment banking analyst at Piper Jaffray in New York.

Reporting to Prata, he will lead the Financial Planning & Analysis group, which is responsible for developing the company's financial projections, preparing and presenting key corporate materials to Sony Corp and providing strategic financial analysis to support the Sony/ATV business.

Sony/ATV CFO Tom Kelly said: "Greg and Luis are an integral part of our highly-talented corporate team and their promotions reflect the significant contributions they have both made to Sony/ATV. In these new roles, they will be perfectly positioned to help drive growth for the company on behalf of our songwriters."



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Sony/ATV Music Publishing Promotes Greg Prata and Luis Pinilla
  • VIDEO: Tina Fey Talks Turning MEAN GIRLS Into A Musical
  • Hayley Orrantia, Navigates Heartbreak With The Release Of Her Latest EP, 'The Way Out'
  • THE BIG STAGE Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow To Debut on The CW
  • ABC Announces Return of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT for NBA Finals
  • Hulu Picks Up the Untitled Mary Laws Project

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup