Sony/ATV Music Publishing Promotes Greg Prata and Luis Pinilla

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has promoted Greg Prata and Luis Pinilla within the Corporate Headquarters in New York.

Prata is promoted to Executive Vice President, Finance & Corporate Strategy. He joined Sony/ATV in 2011 as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to Sony/ATV, he spent more than 10 years in private equity and investment banking in New York.

In his new role, Prata will oversee North American Finance and Worldwide Financial Planning & Analysis. In addition, he will assist Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt in the execution of the company's overall strategy along with the Sony/ATV executive management team. Prata will report to Global Chief Financial Officer Tom Kelly.

Pinilla is promoted to Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. He joined Sony/ATV in 2012 and most recently served as Senior Director, Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining Sony/ATV, he spent three years as an investment banking analyst at Piper Jaffray in New York.

Reporting to Prata, he will lead the Financial Planning & Analysis group, which is responsible for developing the company's financial projections, preparing and presenting key corporate materials to Sony Corp and providing strategic financial analysis to support the Sony/ATV business.

Sony/ATV CFO Tom Kelly said: "Greg and Luis are an integral part of our highly-talented corporate team and their promotions reflect the significant contributions they have both made to Sony/ATV. In these new roles, they will be perfectly positioned to help drive growth for the company on behalf of our songwriters."





