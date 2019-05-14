Sons Of An Illustrious Father Share Cover of The Pussycat Dolls' DON'T CHA

Today, Sons Of An Illustrious Father -- the genre-queer trio comprised of Josh Aubin, Lilah Larson, and Ezra Miller -- have released a unique cover of The Pussycat Dolls' iconic single "Don't Cha" today. Watch the video for the song HERE via Another Man.

This complete overhaul of the original gives the track a whole new perspective. The cover sees the trio strip apart the '00s pop sound of the original, slowing the track down to an almost halt with sludge-riddled guitar and bass accompanied by spacious drums. The video for the song was directed by long-time collaborator Rafe Scobey-Thal and choreographed by acclaimed dancer Bobbie Jene Smith, who previously appeared in the band's video for their song "When Things Fall Apart." Click HERE to watch the video for "Don't Cha."

Speaking on the cover, Lilah Larson explains "The inspiration for this cover came when Ezra and I were dancing at a queer party in Nashville one night on tour. It was clearly the best thing happening in town that night and was therefore being infiltrated by ostensibly hetero couples, who were sort of uncomfortably ogling the frolicking queers-including us-in a way that belied their envy and lust. The original song came on and Ezra and I, in a typical moment of psychic connection, looked at each other and agreed that the track, sung from our perspective, would perfectly encapsulate this common experience."

Following the recent release of their self-titled single last month, Sons are currently on tour around the globe, including shows opening for Priests in the U.S. this summer. This tour follows a sold out European run in December 2018.

Sons Of An Illustrious Father's most recent album, Deus Sex Machina: Or, Moving Slowly Beyond Nikola Tesla, saw them garnering love from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, NME, Nylon, Dazed, Vulture, Out Magazine, Flaunt, L'Officiel USA, Paper, Another Man, Clash, Under the Radar, Consequence of Sound, The Radical, Wonderland and The Village Voice in addition to being featured on NPR Music's Austin 100 SXSW picks for 2018 and the WNYC More Perfect podcast's collection "27: The Most Perfect Album" alongside Dolly Parton, Devendra Banhart, and more. They were also the first band to ever perform and participate in the political podcast Lovett Or Leave It.

Tour dates:

5/15/19 - Madrid, Spain @ Moby Dick

5/16/19 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Nau

5/20/19 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

5/21/19 - London, UK @ Village Underground

5/24/19 - Manchester, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/25/19 - Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/26/19 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/28/19 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club

5/29/19 - Paris, France @ Bellevilloise

5/31/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

6/2/19 - Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

6/3/19 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

6/5/19 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

6/7/19 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteateret

6/9/19 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Klubb

6/15/19 - Mexico City, MX @ Bajo Circuito

6/20/19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

6/21/19 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda +

6/22/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

6/24/19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister +

6/25/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar +

6/26/19 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar +

6/27/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom +

6/29/19 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club +

7/01/19 - Portland, OR @ Polaris +

7/02/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret +

7/03/19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos +

7/21/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

7/22/19 - Washington, DC @ DC9

7/23/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

7/25/19 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

7/26/19 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

7/27/19 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison

+ - with Priests

Photo Credit: Rafe Scobey-Thal





