Sonia De Los Santos Releases Family Album MÚSICA

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Singing has been a source of joy, connection, and purpose since childhood for Mexican born singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos. On her new album Música, she brings that lifelong joy to a collection of songs for families, inspired by her life as a traveling música. The album releases on October 9 during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The album takes its name from the Spanish word músicas, a term used for women who choose music as a way of life. The title track, performed with Sonia's all woman band, celebrates those who have shared her musical journey while encouraging young músicas to find their voices and share their music with the world.

'These songs have been slowly simmering over the last few years, shaped by my journey as a traveling música, inspired by the love of my community, the experience of building a welcoming home, and the courage I have found in using my voice to bring people together and celebrate our stories,' says De Los Santos.

Across Música, Sonia draws from the sounds, traditions and some of the experiences that have shaped her. 'Mi Casa' brings Afro-Peruvian festejo together with Mexican huapango in a celebration of home and hospitality, while 'Sombrero' pays tribute to the norteño sounds of her hometown, Monterrey. 'Crecer' reflects on childhood, birthdays, and growing up. 'El Amor Bonito' honors unconditional love and 'Yo Volaré,' her Spanish adaptation of the beloved gospel hymn 'I'll Fly Away,' connects North American folk traditions with her Latin American heritage.

There's plenty of room for inspiring stories, too. 'Hormiga' celebrates the strength and resilience of ants, and 'Mosquito Benito,' inspired by the calypso traditions of Limón, Costa Rica, imagines a buzzing mosquito determined to join the band. 'Un Burro, Un Banjo,' co-written with Justin Lansing of the Okee Dokee Brothers and inspired by an illustration by Mexican artist Rafael López, welcomes all kinds of neighbors to the musical party.

The album features special guests and longtime friends including Elizabeth Mitchell, Elena Moon Park, Claudia Zanes, Justin Lansing, and Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza. Sonia joins Mitchell, Moon Park, and Zanes on 'Swimming to the Other Side,' Pat Humphries' song about unity, while Padilla-Isunza appears on 'El Sol Que Tú Eres,' a classic ranchera Sonia first discovered through Linda Ronstadt's Canciones de mi padre. Together, the collaborations reinforce the album's spirit of gathering, sharing, and raising voices together.

The themes of family, migration, home and belonging also extend to Sonia's work beyond music. In February, Norton Young Readers published her debut bilingual picture book, La Golondrina, based on her song of the same name. Her second book, part of the series Books That Sing/Libros que cantan, Este Año, will be published on December 15th.

Música will be available on all platforms October 9. Limited CDs and vinyl to come.

About Sonia De Los Santos

Born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, Sonia De Los Santos is an acclaimed singer, songwriter and author, whose work celebrates Latin American folk traditions while creating connections across cultures and generations. A longtime presence in family music, Sonia has released three albums and an EP, earning a Latin Grammy nomination and recognition from Billboard as one of the Latin children's music artists to know. She has performed at renowned venues and festivals including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, the Getty Museum, and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

Música Tracklist

Poco a Poco (Preludio)

Música

Mi Casa

Sombrero

Crecer

Yo Volaré

Hormiga

El Amor Bonito

Mosquito Benito

Un Burro, Un Banjo (feat. Justin Lansing)

El Sol Que Tú Eres (feat. Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza)

Swimming to the Other Side (feat. Elizabeth Mitchell, Elena Moon Park & Claudia Zanes)

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