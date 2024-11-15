Songstress Ashley Anne Releases Sophomore EP CALL ME WHEN YOU LAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising songstress Ashley Anne releases her highly anticipated sophomore EP, call me when you land, out everywhere now. Following her critically-acclaimed debut, "dear dolly," this new collection of songs delves into the vulnerability and evolution of relationships. Through her trademark narrative style, Anne brings listeners along on a journey from uncertainty and self-doubt to the transformative experience of finding genuine connection and love.

LISTEN TO "CALL ME WHEN YOU LAND" HERE.

Each track on "call me when you land" unfolds like a chapter in a budding romance, addressing the raw and often messy emotions that arise as we open our hearts to someone new. Kicking off with songs that explore themes of apprehension and introspection, the EP transitions into stories of blossoming affection and trust, illustrating Anne's knack for capturing moments that resonate universally.

"The "call me when you land" EP is a journey that takes you through the stages of a developing relationship song by song and step by step. The project begins with songs about uncertainty, nervousness, fear and self doubt, and closes with songs about falling in love and finding your person," shares Anne.

"CALL ME WHEN YOU LAND" TRACKLIST::

left my t-shirt (Ryan Kohn, Averie Bielski, Olivia Daponte, Ashley Anne) makeup off (Averie Bielski, Mitch Crego, Trent Wayne, Ashley Anne) don't ruin this record (Ashley Anne, Caroline Watkins, Dylan Guthro) call me when you land (Ashley Anne, Axel Diehl, Brandon Ashley) i can be a woman (Ashley Anne) drive you anywhere (Ashley Anne, Alex Angelo, Madelyn Paquette)

Named as an Artist You Need To Watch by Holler, Ashley Anne draws inspiration from her own life experiences, allowing fans to feel both seen and heard through her lyrics. Her talent as a storyteller and connection with her audience have earned her notable opportunities over the past year. She has joined renowned artists such as Charles Wesley Godwin and Avery Anna on select tour dates, and has shared the stage with popular acts including LANCO, Sara Evans, and Tigirlily Gold. Ashley made her CMA Fest debut on the Hard Rock Stage in June and performed on Spotify House's Fresh Finds Rooftop stage, marking another milestone in her rising career.

For more information on Ashley Anne, visit her website and on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

