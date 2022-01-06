'Song Confessional' Podcast Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

Today, the acclaimed podcast Song Confessional announced their upcoming second season will kick off on January 13th.

Hosted by Walker Lukens and Zac Catanzaro and in collaboration with NPR affiliate KUT/KUTX radio in Austin, Texas, the new season will launch with an episode featuring an original track from dance-punk group !!! (Chk Chk Chk).

On Song Confessional, bands and songwriters turn anonymous stories into new original songs. Each episode features the "confession" that inspires the original song, the song premiere, and an interview with the songwriter.

Lukens and Catanzaro capture these candid recordings in their traveling public confession booth / recording studio, which has made appearances at SXSW, Luck Reunion, and Newport Folk Festival as well as a fixture at the Hotel Magdalena in Austin. The show's first season included songs from artists like Odessa, Houndmouth, Wild Child and The Band of Heathens, and is available to stream now.

"The exciting thing about Song Confessional is that you really never know what you're going to get because the stories and musical genres are different every time," writes Catanzaro. "Every episode takes us on a communal journey where you hear the inspiration first, then you get the completed song before finally hearing the artist take you through the creation process."

Catanzaro describes the genesis of the show's concept: "Walker and I have spent several years and thousands of miles on the road together listening to music playing music and recording music. After one particular show a woman came up to Walker and described how one of his records really got her through her mother's death. It got us thinking about the way people relate to specific songs which popped the question, "What if we could actually write a personalized song?" As a former Catholic, somewhere along the way the idea of confession came into the mix. Adding the anonymity and the confessional vibe really allows people a space to open up without feeling judged. I think the beauty of this kind of storytelling is that it's timeless. The themes are anything from the general human experience... there's no right or wrong."

Photo by Brynn Osborn

Watch the trailer for the new season here: