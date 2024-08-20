Sondre Lerche Releases Newly Recorded 20-Year-Old Song 'September Something'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sondre Lechre has released “September Something,” a newly recorded song that was written and recorded over 20 years ago, but never completed, for his classic album Two Way Monologue. On October 11, the album will be reissued on vinyl for the first time in over a decade, adding newly recorded versions of “You Are Impossible” and “September Something,” two never before released songs (“Rejection #5” ft. Martin McAloon of Prefab Sprout, “Weakest Spot”), and four original demos and early versions that will be available on the digital version of the reissue.

Lerche has also added a second show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City to his 20th anniversary Two Way Monologue Tour, which will feature Lerche alongside a string quartet. The tour will hit New York, Chicago and Los Angeles before shows in Japan and London. Tickets for all dates are on sale now HERE.

About the song, Sondre Lerche explains: “‘September Something’ felt – at the moment I wrote it, at least – like the centerpiece of the album that would become Two Way Monologue. But the excitement and self-confidence with which I had written the song gradually evaporated with each attempt we made at recording the song. By the time we were mixing the album, ‘September Something’ was not even finalized, and remained incomplete and alone on my hard drive. Hearing it again today, I instantly remembered the burst of inspiration I had felt — and the humiliating disappointment as it dawned on me that this was nobody's favorite, not even my own. I could sympathize with what the original lyrics had been trying but failing to express, and I now felt compelled to give my old self a hand. I tasked my former guitar player Kato Ådland with rearranging and finalizing the original recording, using as much as possible from the 2002 sessions, including my old vocals where possible. In order for me to want to share ‘September Something’ with the world, the lyrics would need a lot of help and revisions. I gave it another go, wanting to fulfill my intentions from back then, with the added luxury of time and perspective. I now feel happy to have been able to free the song of its composer's original failure to rise to the challenge. And to get to unite my 2002 voice with the sound of my current self, as we trade lines and harmonize, 22 years apart. As the observant listener may notice, the outro section of the song went on to become a part of the Dan In Real Life score, creating a life of its own, beyond its frail beginnings.”

“September Something” follows the release of “You Are Impossible,” which was praised by BrooklynVegan, Stereogum and NPR’s All Songs Considered podcast.

In addition to the Two Way Monologue Anniversary Edition, Lerche will also publish the first two songbooks in a career-spanning series, covering Avatars Of Love and Two Way Monologue, the latter of which will be included in the deluxe pre-order bundle.

In 2022, Lerche released his critically-acclaimed double album Avatars of Love which received rave acclaim from NPR Music, with Cyrena Touros calling it, “A journey start to finish… I feel like I could spend six months just listening to this one album and I could find so much to mine and explore.” In their four star review, American Songwriter said, “An impressive accomplishment, Avatars of Love probes the depths of desire to extraordinary effect." The album also garnered high praise from FLOOD Magazine, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Under The Radar, Uncut Magazine (9/10 stars) and many more. The album received four Norwegian Grammy (Spellemannprisen) nominations in 2023 and won for Best Alternative Pop/Rock Album.

Last year, Lerche was cast in the lead role as Christian in the Norwegian production of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical. With over 100,000 tickets sold to date over the course of 100 shows, the production has earned critical acclaim across the country, including a 6/6 rating from Aftenposten.

Tour Dates:

10/11 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rogue ^

10/12 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rogue ^

10/15 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music ^

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Barnsdall Gallery Theatre ^

11/2 – Nagoya, JP – Live & Lounge Vio *

11/3 – Osaka, JP – Live House Anima *

11/5 – Kyoto, JP – Takutaku *

11/6 – Tokyo, JP – Moonromantic *

11/7 – Tokyo, JP – Moonromantic *

12/12 – London, UK – St Pancras Old Church ^



^ with string quartet

* solo

Tracklist:

Side A:

1) Love You

2) Track You Down

3) On The Tower

4) Two Way Monologue



Side B:

5) Days That Are Over

6) Wet Ground

7) Counter Spark

8) It's Over



Side C:

9) Stupid Memory

10) It's Too Late

11) It's Our Job

12) Maybe You're Gone



Side D (Vinyl Bonus Tracks):

13) You Are Impossible

14) September Something

15) Rejection #5 (2002 Demo)

16) Weakest Spot



Digital Only (Bonus Tracks):

17) Days That Are Over (2002 Casio Version)

18) It’s Our Job (2002 Home Demo)

19) You Are Impossible (2003 Home Demo)

20) Two Way Monologue (2002 Solo Demo)

