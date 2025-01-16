Some Fear Share Eponymous Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oklahoma City’s some fear, the four-piece band led by Branden “Bran” Palesano, have shared their debut album, some fear, out now via Houston’s tastemaking Rite Field Records. Recorded in the band’s home studio in OKC, the album was self-produced with mastering from Boone Patrello (Teethe). A masterful slowcore exploration of life, this record presents a different side of Palesano as his artistic ambition reaches new heights with delicate soundscapes of introspection.

“‘some fear’ is 8 songs spanning back to 2021 that cover specific parts of my life,” says Palesano. “It’s also the first collection of songs I’ve written by myself and because of that, it’s very special to me. some fear started as a means to help me become a better songwriter, and I am very proud of this album and hope that you enjoy it.”

The release arrives after previously shared singles “The Faucet Does All The Crying,” “The Road,” “Worm” and “Skin I Can’t Peel.” The first previews of the band’s debut, these tracks served as an introduction to this new, fine-tuned era of some fear. Together, the songs establish the group as a new force to reckon with, ready to embark into a hazy universe of longing, loss and loneliness.

some fear released their debut EP, Picture, last year onto 7” vinyl in two variants via Rite Field Records. Both variants are available now.

ABOUT SOME FEAR:

some fear began as a solo endeavor in 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK when Branden “Bran” Palesano released a rough demo on Bandcamp. The project, initially driven by his solitary songwriting process—where he dwells on his thoughts and crafts chord progressions in one sitting—soon evolved into a full band. Bran’s vision was realized with the addition of Ray Morgan, Lennon Bramlett, and James Tunell, who added another dimension to the sound. The band’s sound can be described as chill and melancholic, a blend of slowcore and lo-fi rock that resonates with a profound sense of introspection. From a solitary project to a dynamic quartet, some fear continues to carve out a unique niche in the music scene with their deeply personal and genre-blending approach.

Photo credit: Alannah Notley

