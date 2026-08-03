SMOTHERING: Daimen Seid to Release New Indie-Folk Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

San Francisco-based indie-folk artist Daimen Seid is set to release a new single titled SMOTHERING, a track exploring the insecurities of being in love while struggling with depression. The song was mastered by Joe Lambert, known for work with THE NATIONAL, DEERHUNTER, and Sharon van Etten, and was produced at Miner Street Recordings by Brian McTear and Amy Morrissey, whose credits include Kurt Vile, THE WAR ON DRUGS, and Espers.

Analyzing the insecurities associated with being in love while depressed, SMOTHERING is a deeply personal track filled with melancholy and self-awareness.

Seid's sound has drawn comparisons to Phoebe Bridgers, The Tallest Man On Earth, and Alex G, positioning SMOTHERING within the current wave of confessional indie-folk songwriting.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...