Soleil Releases New R&B Single And Video RUBBISH

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Budding singer-songwriter and DJ Soleil followed last month's single 'Heart Strings' with a new R&B/Soul single, 'Rubbish.' 'Rubbish' is stylistically in the same vein as 'Heart Strings,' but it leans more into Blues and Funk. Soleil's velvety, impassioned vocals are put on full display.

'Rubbish' is an empowering breakup anthem that places great emphasis on reclamation, self-love and self-worth. The vulnerable yet brazen song utilizes introspective/extrospective and tongue-in-cheek lyrics to deliver a resonating message. 'The song is about waking up to the lies that we convince ourselves to believe; what begins as a story of unconditional love and loyalty unravels into the realization that empty promises, mixed signals, and emotional neglect were never love at all,' Soleil said. She continued: ''Rubbish' captures the moment that self-doubt transforms into self-respect. It is about taking out the emotional trash, reclaiming your voice, and refusing to carry someone else's nonsense any longer.'

The accompanying music video for 'Rubbish' elevates the song's cinematic tone. The visual's golden-hued landscape harmonizes with the Retro Soul soundscape. The video, directed by filmmaker Riccardo Solorzano, features Soleil on set and performing while also depicting her on television screens.

Soleil co-wrote 'Rubbish' with the song's producer, Dinni Bartholomew. Josh Walton (bass and synth pad), Juan Santiago (keys), Moises Lenare (drums), and Richard Boisrond (guitar) contribute to the instrumental. Paolo Angulo mixed and mastered 'Rubbish.' 'Rubbish' closes out the summer and serves as a prelude to Soleil's forthcoming releases.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...