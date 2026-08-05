Soleil Releases HEART STRINGS Music Video After JOLENE Cover

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Singer-songwriter and DJ Soleil has released a music video for her original single Heart Strings, following a jazzy cover of Dolly Parton's Jolene that opened her summer output. The new track, described as a heartbreak and reclamation anthem, blends R&B, Soul, Blues, Funk, Jazz, and Neo-Soul influences.

Soleil kicked off the summer with '(A) Jolene (Cover).' The song is a jazzy, soulful rendition of Dolly Parton's timeless classic. The budding songstress follows up the cover song with an original single, 'Heart Strings.' 'Heart Strings' is a sultry, moody R&B/Soul jam with a Blues, Funk, Jazz, and Neo-Soul flair that showcases Soleil's immense vocal range.

'Heart Strings' is a heartbreak and reclamation anthem. The emotive track is a reflective record that dives into the lingering nostalgia and melancholy of a breakup. 'Heart Strings' balances somberness with a motivational tone and self-love/self-worth lyrics. ''Heart Strings' explores the phases of a less-than-ideal relationship, so the lyrics move from questioning the past to embracing personal growth.' Soleil continues, 'The song captures the bittersweet process of letting go while reclaiming the parts of yourself that someone else never gave you.'

The music video for 'Heart Strings' brings the song's cinematic soundscape to life. The captivating visual, directed by Riccardo Solorzano, bounces back and forth between black-and-white and color, cleverly symbolizing the song's juxtaposition - solemn yet uplifting. The music video depicts seasoned performer Soleil putting on a powerful performance. The addition of the sound of crowds clapping is genius and makes the music video feel live and interactive.

Heart Strings was co-written by Soleil and CJ Hilton, who also produced the track, with Richard Boisrond on guitar, Moises Lenare on drums, Josh Walton on bass, and Juan Santiago on keys. Paolo Angulo handled mixing and mastering. The single precedes Soleil's upcoming release, Rubbish, which will also be accompanied by a music video.

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