Sofie Royer Releases New Track & Announces Tour With Toro Y Moi

Sofie Royer's new song "Baker Miller Pink" is out today on Stones Throw.

The Viennese artist says: "'Baker Miller Pink' is also known as P-618, Schauss pink, or Drunk-Tank Pink and is a tone of pink which has been observed to temporarily reduce hostile, violent or aggressive behaviour. To quote Boy George, loving would be easy if your colours were like my dreams. In a world where everything is so flatlined and indoctrinating, 'Baker Miller Pink' serves as a protest song against this."

In contrast to its namesake colour's placating effects, Sofie wants the song to "encourage one's own imagination and dreams to rise to the surface. Written specifically about a movement and scene I was trying to challenge, the lyrics ended up having the ability to call me out just as much as the next everygirl."

With the release of "Baker Miller Pink", Sofie Royer also shares news of a series of shows supporting Toro Y Moi on his UK and European tour this Autumn. She will play several UK and Ireland shows including at St John at Hackney Church in London and New Century Hall in Manchester. Sofie features on the track "Clarity" from Toro Y Moi's new album MAHAL. See the full list of tour dates below, which also includes solo shows in Germany this July.

Sofie Royer released "Schweden Espresso" in May, her first solo release since her debut album Cult Survivor, along with a video by cult film director Eugene Kotlyarenko. Look out for more new music from Sofie Royer this summer.

Listen to the new single here:

Sofie Royer Live

Jul 22 - Schirn Kunsthalle - Frankfurt, DE

Jul 29 - Watten Schlick Festival - Varel, DE

Oct 4 - Le Trabendo - Paris, FR*

Oct 5 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL*

Oct 6 - Metropol - Berlin, DE*

Oct 7 - Tama - Poznań, PL*

Oct 8 - Praga Centrum - Warsaw, PL*

Oct 10 - Kantine - Cologne, DE*

Oct 11 - CHALK - Brighton, UK*

Oct 12 - St John at Hackney Church - London, UK*

Oct 13 - New Century Hall - Manchester, UK*

Oct 14 - Academy - Dublin, IE*

*support for Toro Y Moi