Sofia Bolt Shares New Single 'Get out of My Head' (Alt. Version)

Today Sofia Bolt, the project of French-born guitarist and songwriter Amelie Rousseaux, has released "Get out of My Head" alt version. The song is an alternate take on the lead single from the critically acclaimed album Waves out now via Loantaka Records. "Get out of My Head" alt version track premiered at Flood Magazine and is available now to share on all streaming platforms. On the song Flood Magazine says, "The alternative version of the single 'Get out of My Head,' substitutes the wild electric guitar solos for a wide range of instruments-beginning with an acoustic guitar and landing on sitar, harpsichord, and much more."

About the newly reworked version of the song Amelie Rousseaux adds:

Evan (owner of Loantaka Records) and I wanted to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Waves release. Over the last year, I had built a strong connection to "Get out of My Head" playing it so many times on the road and reimagining it for Celine. I felt like challenging myself and pushing my musical limits by taking a song I knew so well and re-exploring it with completely different instruments; using sitar, harpsichord, timpani, an Arp Omni 2, a Rhodes Piano Bass... Going outside of my comfort zone.

In early 2017, pent up in Paris and searching for transformation, Amelie Rousseaux moved to Los Angeles. Her first few months in Los Angeles were a revelation - she found herself surfing every day, reflecting on her relationship, and immersing herself in American culture and music. This shock to the system brought a creative blossom that gave rise to the sweeping, beautiful, honest, and direct debut album Waves, released this past July.



Recorded live in a whirlwind five days by a cast of LA all-stars, Waves is at once casual and tightly constructed, with Rousseaux's pop melodies leaping and diving over a bed of guitars and roomy drums. The dream team consisted of Van Dyke Parks, Emily Elhaj (Angel Olsen), Marian Lipino (La Luz), Bryant Fox (Miya Folick), and Itai Shapira (Rhye). In the months since the release, Sofia Bolt has toured in both the States and Europe, opening for Sharon van Etten, Wand, Interpol, and Stella Donnelly. The band is alive with electric energy, led by Rousseaux's sharp-edged guitar and shout-along choruses.

Photo credit: Pooneh Ghana

