Social Animals Release New Single 'Bad Things' After Signing with Rise Records

Duluth, MN's Social Animals have announced their signing to Rise Records with the release of new single "Bad Things" and accompanying music video. Inspired by a superstition amongst friends - which singer/guitarist Dedric Clark refers to as "a Midwestern version of Murphy's Law" - "Bad Things" showcases moody synth tones and luminous guitar lines weaved around haunting melodies and introspective lyrics (You don't get used to an empty room/You just to get used hearing voices running over all the choices you have made). "In the Midwest, I think we're born with a looming fear that when things are going your way, they will take a turn for the worse soon after. Probably a side effect of the long winters," Clark further explains.

Social Animals' music is all at once euphoric and melancholy, hazy and expansive. Drawing on influences such as The Cure, Oasis and New Order this band of millennials capture the paranoid uncertainty and optimistic self-delusion that survival in today's world demands.

New single "Bad Things" is available today via all DSPs and you can watch the official music video. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, please stay tuned to www.riserecords.com.

Social Animals is:

Dedric Clark (vocals, guitar) - Tony Petersen (guitar) -

Boyd Smith (drums) - Roger Whittet (bass)





Related Articles View More Music Stories