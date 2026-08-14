Soccer Mommy Releases FOR YOUNG HEARTS (10th Anniversary Edition) EP
The reissue adds a new track, an alternate version, and a previously streaming-exclusive song.
By: Rachel Stone
Soccer Mommy has released FOR YOUNG HEARTS (10th Anniversary Edition), a deluxe reissue of her breakout debut EP timed to the record's 10th anniversary. The expanded edition is available now on all streaming platforms and includes a new song, an alternate version of a track from the original EP, and a song that had not previously been released on streaming services.
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