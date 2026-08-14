Soccer Mommy Releases FOR YOUNG HEARTS (10th Anniversary Edition) EP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This source is only a pitch email with no substantive release facts, quotes, or tracklist beyond what's already in the provided intro paragraph — there is no additional usable news body to build a full article from.

Soccer Mommy has released FOR YOUNG HEARTS (10th Anniversary Edition), a deluxe reissue of her breakout debut EP timed to the record's 10th anniversary. The expanded edition is available now on all streaming platforms and includes a new song, an alternate version of a track from the original EP, and a song that had not previously been released on streaming services.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...