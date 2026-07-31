WALTZERR to Release Debut Album TOMORROW WILL BE BETTER

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Seattle band WALTZERR has announced its debut album, TOMORROW WILL BE BETTER, scheduled for release on Share It Music. The band's sound has drawn comparisons to acts including WEDNESDAY, SNAIL MAIL, and SOCCER MOMMY.

'ciggy b' captures waltzerr's knack for pairing gritty, guitar-driven indie rock with bittersweet songwriting. 'ciggy b' explores longing for someone after a relationship ends, capturing the ache of missed connections, lingering memories, and unanswered questions, all while blending infectious hooks with a raw, nostalgic edge. The track balances restless energy and introspection in a way that feels both immediate and memorable.

In partnering with Seattle nonprofit record label Share It Music, a portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated to the Washington State-based organization Northwest Harvest. The organization provides access to healthy food to local residents and works to remove systemic inequities that create barriers within the state's food and economic systems.

To celebrate the album, WALTZERR has a Seattle record release show on August 29th at Sunset Tavern. Tickets are on-sale now.

WALTZERR formed in 2023 with vocalist and songwriter Emily Waltzer before growing into a three-piece indie rock band with Anthony Coraggio on bass and Schuyler Jensen on guitar. Blending infectious indie rock with emotionally honest songwriting, the band has quickly become a standout in Seattle's live music scene, delivering dynamic performances that balance vulnerability with high-energy musicianship.

Since their inception, WALTZERR has toured throughout the West Coast, performing at local shows and festivals while sharing the stage with artists like Fightmaster, Wallice, Ava Maybee, and Bear Hands.

TOMORROW WILL BE BETTER marks WALTZERR's full-length debut. Across ten tracks, the album pairs shimmering guitars, driving rhythms, and expansive production with deeply expressive vocals to explore the emotional aftermath of love, friendship, and change. Moving between moments of catharsis and quiet reflection, the record captures the tension between holding on and moving forward, offering a collection of songs that feel as intimate as they are anthemic.

Track List

1. Throw a Bone

2. Seek You

3. ciggy b

4. Counting Clovers

5. Pushing 33

6. TGL

7. Radio Silence

8. All for the Birds

9. To Be Happy

10. Slow Down

Photo Credit: Will Harvey



Photo Credit: Will Harvey

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